Nespresso stays ahead of the game with return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule

QUICK SUMMARY
Nespresso has announced the return of its best-selling Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule just as summer draws to a close. The limited-edition blend is crafted from a smooth Arabica blend of Ethiopian, Central and South American coffees.
The capsules are available to buy now, and a pack of 10 is priced at £7.10.
It's pretty obvious that summer is nearly over, meaning it's time for cosy evenings in, autumnal walks, and of course, pumpkin spiced lattes. If the latter appeals to you, then you'll be pleased to see this latest piece of news from Nespresso.
For all the autumn-obsessed and Halloween fanatics, Nespresso has announced the return of its best-selling Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule. The limited-edition blend is crafted from a smooth Arabica blend of Ethiopian, Central and South American coffees, with each sip revealing a pleasant blend of cloves, cinnamon and cardamom.
The capsules are available to buy from Nespresso's website now, with a pack of 10 priced at £7.10.
The capsules are compatible with Nespresso Vertuo machines, including the Nespresso Vertuo Pop and Nespresso Vertuo Plus.
Whilst the Pumpkin Spice Cake capsule is primarily designed for hot drinks, you can still opt for a refreshing iced pumpkin spice latte if you're not ready to let go of summer just yet.
Read what happened when I tried the Nespresso Coffee+ range capsules next.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness.
