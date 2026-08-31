FiiO panders to classic hi-fi fans with its latest amplifier - and it's all about the tubes

Quick Summary The FiiO EA13 is a full-size stereo amplifier built around six vacuum tubes and a Class A push-pull design. It delivers 28W per channel and costs $769 (around £610), with four analogue inputs and no Bluetooth, streaming or built-in DAC.

FiiO has been making portable audio gear for years, but the EA13 is about as far removed from a pocket-sized DAC as you can get. This is a big, heavy analogue amplifier designed to put the tubes firmly on display, right down to the glowing valves and mechanical VU meters.

There are six tubes inside the EA13: two Sylvania PCF80 tubes handle the preamp stage, while four JJ Electronic EL34 tubes provide the power amplification. They're arranged in a Class A push-pull configuration based on amplifier designs from the 1950s.

The EA13 produces 28W per channel into 8-ohm speakers, although that figure comes at 5% distortion. At 1% distortion, the output is 18W per channel. FiiO provides separate outputs for 4-ohm and 8-ohm speakers, so you can match the amplifier to your setup.

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It's also a decidedly analogue affair. There are four RCA inputs, a 6.35mm headphone output and a 12V trigger, but no DAC, Bluetooth, network streaming or phono stage. If you want to connect a turntable, you'll need a separate phono stage.

(Image credit: FiiO)

The design is clearly part of the appeal. The EA13 has a CNC-machined aluminium chassis, two illuminated VU meters and backlit controls, while the tubes sit prominently behind a protective cover. At 17.7kg, it's also not something you'll want to move around very often.

The FiiO EA13 costs $769 (around £610), putting it well below many traditional EL34 tube amplifiers. It's also the first full-size tube amplifier from a company better known for portable players, DACs and headphone amps, making it a fairly clear sign that FiiO wants a bigger presence in conventional hi-fi.

Whether you want that classic tube setup is another matter. Modern amplifiers can give you considerably more connectivity for the money, but they don't tend to look quite as good sitting on a shelf with six glowing valves and bouncing VU meters.