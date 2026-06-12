Lavazza says goodbye to plastic with its new Tablì pods made entirely of coffee

QUICK SUMMARY Lavazza announces the Tablì, a pod coffee machine and coffee tab system in the US. The real star of the launch is the Tablì pods that are made of 100% coffee with no plastic in sight.

Lavazza has just announced its new Tablì pod coffee machine and tabs in the US. The most revolutionary part of the new system is the tabs which are completely free of plastic and made entirely of 100% coffee.

Many people love pod coffee machines as they’re quick and easy to use, and they come with a wide variety of pod options to choose from, including espressos, lattes and even flavoured coffees. But as most pods are single-serve and made from plastic, they can be extremely wasteful.

Lavazza is addressing this problem with the US debut of its Tablì pod coffee maker and its accompanying coffee tabs. Instead of using plastic or other outer packaging, the Tablì tabs are made from 100% coffee, so there’s no capsule, wrapping or coating on them at all.

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To make its Tablì ‘pods’, Lavazza compresses precisely ground and tamped coffee into a solid tab. The tabs are circular, and have a concave shape to let the coffee expand as it brews to get that full flavour and smooth crema. Not only do the Tablì tabs look cool, but they have completely removed any and all plastic to cut down on waste.

The Tablì tabs are compatible with the Tablì pod coffee maker, and act the same as traditional pods. Designed in Italy, the Lavazza Tablì machine is the first espresso machine to use these types of pods, and it comes with a simple bean-shaped sliding mechanism at the top where you can add your tabs.

The top of the Tablì houses the controls, including on/off, and single and double espresso options. The Tablì machine also comes with an adjustable coffee spout, and removable base and drip tray to cater to different cup sizes. It’s available in Sand White, Walnut Brown and Graphite Black colours.

The new Tablì tabs will launch with five blends available – Espresso, Double Espresso, Lungo, Super Crema and Decaf. The Lavazza Tablì bundle is available to pre-order now , which gives you a 60 variety collection of tabs, the Tablì machine, Tab Tweezer and a milk frother for $99.99.

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It’s expected to officially launch in the US later this year, but no pricing or availability has been announced for the UK just yet.