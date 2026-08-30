Le Creuset drops its pumpkin cookware collection early – and it’s got me excited for autumn

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched its new Autumn collection ahead of the upcoming season. Featuring pumpkins, bats, leaves, and a range of autumnal themed colours, the Le Creuset Autumn collection includes products that we’ve only previously seen on the US website.

Due to the intense heatwaves, summer 2026 has been a very long season. Personally, I’ve loved the hot weather, but after seeing Le Creuset’s new Autumn collection , the new cookware and dining essentials have got me excited for the colder months of the year – something I never thought possible!

The Le Creuset Autumn collection has always been popular, due to its cute and whimsical pumpkin designs. Last year, the brand introduced new colours for its Fall Into Autumn range , including volcanic, garnet, thyme and chambray colours, but this year, I’ve spotted a few new designs that I can’t wait to get my hands on.

I’m a huge Le Creuset fan, so I’d like to say I’m fairly familiar with its collections. But in the new Autumn collection, I noticed that it has some products that have been available in the US for years, and they’re now finally here in the UK.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Starting with the iconic pumpkin cast iron casserole dishes , the Le Creuset Autumn collection now has them in a full 24cm / 3.7-litre size, as well as a shallow version. The full sized dishes come in volcanic, black, white and sea salt, and I recently spotted it in nectar, its bright yellow colourway which makes it look more autumnal.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

For me, the lids of the pumpkin dishes are always the star of the show. They now have an updated curly gold stem handle on the lid, and there’s also a stainless steel option.

Straight from the US, the Autumn range now has leaf serving dishes and bowls available. Previously, Le Creuset had – and still has – Halloween-inspired serving dishes, including a ghost, cat, mummy and pumpkin – but the new leaf sets feel much more autumnal. I spotted them on the US site a year ago, so I’m very excited to get these in my kitchen.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Completing the Le Creuset Autumn collection is pumpkin-shaped serving bowls , butter dishes and gravy boats. Once again, the mugs are my favourite from the new line-up, especially the mini pumpkins with lids. There are also black and orange mugs with bat decorations on them, perfect for Halloween.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prices on the Le Creuset Autumn collection range from £26 - £315.