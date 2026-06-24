Ninja just upgraded its Crispi glass air fryer with dual zone technology – but there’s a catch

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched the Crispi DualZone, a dual basket version of its popular glass air fryer. The Ninja Crispi DualZone Air Fryer features two glass cooking zones which can cook at different temperatures yet finish cooking at the same time.

Ninja’s done it again! The brand known for designing and manufacturing the best air fryers has just launched the Crispi DualZone Air Fryer, an upgraded version of its glass air fryer – but there’s a catch for those who live in the UK.

When Ninja debuted its Crispi air fryer back in 2025, many people were surprised by its looks. Ninja is no stranger to weird and whacky designs, but a glass air fryer came as a shock to many. But while it might look odd, having a glass ‘basket’ allows you to see your cooking progress without having to open the air fryer.

Since then, Ninja has launched a Pro version of the Crispi, but it’s the new Ninja Crispi DualZone Air Fryer that I’m most excited about. As the name suggests, the Ninja Crispi DualZone now comes with two glass ‘baskets’ or containers that slot into the main air fryer’s pod.

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Ninja is arguably best known for its dual zone technology, and this is now available on the Ninja Crispi DualZone, making it the first glass air fryer to use this type of tech. This means you can now cook two different meals in either zone at different temperatures, timings and settings at the same time.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Each ‘basket’ can be used independently or simultaneously, and the Ninja Crispi DualZone comes with SmartFinish, so both meals finish cooking at the same time. It also comes with the MatchCook feature which mirrors the settings across both zones so you can make more food than before.