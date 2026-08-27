Watch out, Nutribullet – Vitamix just launched its first-ever personal blender, and it’s seriously powerful

QUICK SUMMARY Vitamix has launched the Nano single-serve personal blender. Currently only available in the US, the Vitamix Nano has a SmoothiePilot programme which senses ingredients and automatically selects the right blend.

Vitamix is taking on Nutribullet with its first-ever personal blender . The new Vitamix Nano has a slim, streamlined design, and is packed with clever features, including a SmoothiePilot programme – although UK customers will have to wait a while to get it.

Personal blenders have become exceedingly popular over the past few years. Due to the size, personal blenders make single-serve smoothies rather than one that feeds a small village. Aside from cutting down food waste and saving time, being able to take your smoothie with you in the blending vessel instead of decanting it into another container is immensely helpful, and commuter friendly.

Brands like Nutribullet, Ninja and Beast have all created their own personal blenders, and now, it’s Vitamix’s turn. The new Vitamix Nano is a corded, personal blender that’s powered by a 1000W motor and stainless steel blades which cut through fresh and frozen ingredients, including ice.

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While the base looks quite chunky, the Vitamix Nano measures 15.3 inches in height, 8.5 inches in length and 5.5 inches in width. Available in black or white, it’s designed to take up minimal countertop space in your kitchen. The controls of the Vitamix Nano are incredibly simple, with just a single-dial interface.

(Image credit: Vitamix)

By twisting the dial, you can adjust your own speeds to personalise your blends, or you can use the SmoothiePilot programme which is my favourite Vitamix Nano feature. Dubbed Vitamix’s first adaptive smoothie programme, the Vitamix Nano senses the ingredients in your cup, and automatically selects the right blend.

When in action, SmoothiePilot adjusts the Nano’s speed and blend time to deliver the perfect consistency and texture of your smoothie. It can also be used to make frozen drinks, like cocktails, and it has a generous 20 ounce capacity.

The Vitamix Nano is available to buy for $199.95 at Vitamix . As of writing, UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.