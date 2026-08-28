7 smart home launches from August 2026, featuring EcoFlow, Philips Hue, Govee and more

August has gone by in the blink of an eye, and despite it being one of the quietest months out of the year, it’s been packed with smart home launches.

The biggest announcement from August is that plug-in solar is now officially legal in the UK. Available for millions of households around the country, compliant systems can now be legally connected to a standard household socket, so you can generate some of your own electricity without having to install a traditional rooftop solar panel.

Alongside home solar batteries, August has seen lots of security camera and video doorbell releases, as well as sensors and lighting . I’ve rounded up the best August smart home launches from the likes of EcoFlow, Tapo, Philips Hue, Govee and more, in case you missed them.

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1. EcoFlow Stream 5000

(Image credit: EcoFlow)

Shortly after plug-in solar became legal in the UK , EcoFlow launched the Stream Series, its first home solar battery. The standout of the line-up is the EcoFlow Stream 5000, a compact 5kWH battery that offers up to 5,000W of solar and 3,000W of AC outputs.

Currently available for pre-order, the EcoFlow Stream 5000 is much smaller than similar home solar systems, but its power means it’s able to run many large appliances, like washing machines. It’s priced at £1,599 / $2,200.

2. Tapo TC34 Indoor/Outdoor Dual Lens Pan/Tilt Security Camera

(Image credit: Tapo)

With IFA coming up in September, many brands are announcing their new product line-ups, including Tapo. Ahead of the event, Tapo has launched its latest dual lens camera which stacks two cameras atop of one another to offer a wider field of view.

For both indoor and outdoor use, the Tapo TC34 is easy to install, and after the initial cost, there are no subscription fees to worry about. The top camera stays fixed and offers a wide angle lens with 125° of coverage, while the bottom is a 6mm telephoto lens which automatically pans and tilts up to 135° vertically and 360° horizontally to track and follow movement.

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3. EZVIZ CP8 Battery Video Doorbell

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Taking on brands like Ring and Arlo, EZVIZ has launched the CP8 , one of the most affordable video doorbells currently on the market. With 5MP resolution, the EZVIZ CP8 has a wide field of vision, and works to minimise blind spots so it can clearly capture what’s happening outside your home, even towards the edges of the frame.

My favourite feature of the EZVIZ CP8 is its built-in spotlights. They shine out from the top and bottom of the doorbell, and help power its colour night vision. It also works alongside the EZVIZ CP8’s PIR sensor which uses motion detection to recognise people and other objects, like pets and packages.

4. Wyze Indoor Cam Pan

(Image credit: Wyze)

Another indoor camera launch, the Wyze Indoor Cam Pan is a great budget option that gives even Blink, one of the cheapest security brands on the market, a run for its money. Priced at $39.98, the Wyze Indoor Cam Pan rotates a full 360° while the lens has 103° of vertical movement.

To protect your privacy, the Wyze Indoor Cam Pan has a physical privacy mode where you can tilt the lens down and retract it into the camera’s body. This means the camera will no longer see or record your home when you don’t want it to.

5. Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box Lite APR

(Image credit: Very)

Philips Hue looks to be dropping a cheaper edition of its HDMI Sync Box . As spotted via an early listing on Very , the Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box Lite APR has a lot of the same features as its predecessor, but it’s significantly cheaper.

What we know so far about the Philips Hue HDMI Sync Box Lite APR is it has one HDMI input and supports 4K up to 60Hz and 1080p up to 120Hz. It’s slightly less advanced than the 8K Sync Box, so this could be better suited to households with single devices.

6. Govee Strip Light 2

(Image credit: Govee)

Govee has been launching many new smart lights recently, and its newest launch from August is the Govee Strip Light 2 . Building on its original 2022 Strip Light, the Govee Strip Light 2 uses RGBWWIC and LuminBlend+ technology, so you get a combination of colour and white-light options.

Another notable upgrade of the Govee Strip Light 2 is you can cut it to fit your home, making it much more flexible and versatile. It’s currently available in four sizes in the US, with prices starting from $49.99, while a UK five-metre version is priced at £59.99.

7. Shelly Flood S Gen4

(Image credit: Shelly)

Expanding its Gen4 line-up , Shelly launched the Flood S Gen4 in August. The smart water leak sensor has three stainless steel sensors on its base, giving it a wider contact area to allow it to pick up even the smallest amounts of water.