Tapo’s new security camera has two lenses for the price of one – and there’s still no subscription fees

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has launched the TC34 Indoor/Outdoor Dual Lens Pan/Tilt Security Camera, priced at £89.99 and with no subscription fees. The Tapo TC34 has two cameras stacked atop of each other, including a wide angle lens and telephoto lens for more coverage.

Tapo is back again with yet another dual lens security camera , proving that this type of camera design is here to stay. The new – deep breath, everyone – Tapo TC34 Indoor/Outdoor Dual Lens Pan/Tilt Security Camera features two 2K cameras stacked atop of one another for increased coverage and detection – and you won’t believe the price.

One of this year’s most popular smart security trends is dual lenses. This has previously been favoured by video doorbells , but it’s still a relatively new technology to be introduced to security cameras which is surprising, considering having two lenses is an extremely handy feature that enhances viewability.

The likes of Reolink, TP-Link and even Tapo itself – we’ve previously seen dual lenses on Tapo’s C575D camera – are finally taking advantage of this type of camera technology, and at seriously affordable prices. The latest example of this is the Tapo TC34 Indoor/Outdoor Dual Lens Pan/Tilt Security Camera which is smarter than ever.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The Tapo TC34 comes with 2K 3MP dual lenses to monitor two separate areas at the same time in one convenient package. The top camera is a wide angle lens with 125° of coverage. It stays in a fixed position, although it can be manually adjusted, and it provides a wider field of view.

(Image credit: Tapo)

The bottom camera is the most impressive. As a 6mm telephoto lens, this camera automatically pans and tilts up to 135° vertically and 360° horizontally. Not only does this mean it can focus on different areas while the top camera stays put, but it can follow motion so you can clearly see who or what is on your property.

Speaking of motion, the Tapo TC34 comes with synchronised smart tracking and smart focus. If you spot action via the wide angle lens, the pan/tilt lens will focus on this instantly, and you can see an overview of everything on one screen via the Tapo app.

The Tapo app also unlocks free AI detection which recognises people, pets, vehicles and motion. It will then send you notifications to keep you up-to-date about what’s going on around your home. What’s better is there’s no additional fee to use this feature, and the Tapo TC34 and app can be used without a subscription .

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most of these cameras are only designed for installing outdoors, but the Tapo TC34 can also be used indoors. It has IP65 weatherproofing, and it’s easy to install, although I’d personally prefer to have it outside than inside as it could look quite bulky in the corner of your living room.

Other notable features of the Tapo TC34 is smart night vision. It offers full colour and black and white infrared vision, and its automatic smart mode enhances clarity when it detects light. The Tapo TC34 also comes with two-way audio and it’s compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.