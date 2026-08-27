At this point in the summer (at least here in the UK), you've probably had tips for how to get through a heatwave from just about everyone and their nan – it's been the favourite topic of small talk and advice columns alike for at least a couple of months.

Still, it never hurts to get another pointer, and I recently made a change to my bedding that had an actual impact on my overnight comfort levels in the heat. Sure, it's not 30 degrees right now in London, but those mid-twenties can still be fairly brutal overnight.

I got a set of new bed linen from Simba (one of our favourite sleep tech firms), and while I can only imagine the transformative effect of an actual mattress with cooling tech, it's been amazing what just some new sheets can do.

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Simba's Cotton Percale linen is a little unlike the bed linen I've owned before, in that it's incredibly smooth to the touch. Its thread count of 200 isn't the most unbelievable, but in use it's just so cool compared to most linen I've used recently, including even some linen sheets.

The last few nights have been fairly hot and stifling in my top-floor flat here in London, but amazingly we've been able to have the duvet on the bed despite that. It's spent weeks banished while we sleep under sheets or blankets, and despite being decently weighty, these sheets really do help it feel less overbearing.

Plus, because Simba specialises in mattress toppers as well as mattresses, the fitted sheet on the bottom of the set is really nice and deep (at 40cm), meaning it'll almost certainly fit on even the most stacked of mattresses. On a similar note, though, you might want to check your pillows' sizes and how they'll fit the pillowcases, which are similarly generous in their proportions.

I've got the sheets in the off-white Soft Oat colour, but there are also a bunch of other nice colours to choose from, making it a great option if you want your bedding to complement the aesthetic of your bedroom or guest room.

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That said, you might have noticed in the box above that there's a big discount on the bedding set – it's not just on that one bundle, either. Simba has a pretty chunky set of deals live on literally its entire range, so if you've been eyeing up some of its stuff for a while now, you've picked the right time to buy.

Check out the full sale on Simba's site here and see if you can't find a bargain – it legitimately shouldn't be too hard given the savings on offer. Frankly, I'm having to try quite hard to avoid spending money I don't have on some new Hybrid Pillows, since the upgraded sheets are making my crumby pillows seem pretty weak by comparison!