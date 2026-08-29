9 best men’s fragrance launches from August 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Valentino and more

With August – and summer – coming to an end, it’s time to look back on the best men’s fragrance launches from this past month. Just like July, August has been another intensely hot month, and we’ve seen lots of exciting releases, inspired by the warmer weather.

The majority of August’s fragrance launches have been summer themed, although there has definitely been a shift towards richer, autumnal tones. Notes like chocolate, vanilla, bergamot, ginger and cinnamon have been more prominent which has been getting us excited for the upcoming fall season.

Below, I’ve rounded up the nine best men’s fragrance launches from August to round off the summer and kick start autumn with. These include Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Valentino, Montblanc and more.

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Men’s fragrances from August 2026