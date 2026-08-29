9 best men’s fragrance launches from August 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Valentino and more
Send off the summer in style with these August fragrances for men
With August – and summer – coming to an end, it’s time to look back on the best men’s fragrance launches from this past month. Just like July, August has been another intensely hot month, and we’ve seen lots of exciting releases, inspired by the warmer weather.
The majority of August’s fragrance launches have been summer themed, although there has definitely been a shift towards richer, autumnal tones. Notes like chocolate, vanilla, bergamot, ginger and cinnamon have been more prominent which has been getting us excited for the upcoming fall season.
Below, I’ve rounded up the nine best men’s fragrance launches from August to round off the summer and kick start autumn with. These include Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Valentino, Montblanc and more.
Men’s fragrances from August 2026
Tom Ford’s latest fragrance, Tobacco Chocolat does exactly what it says on the tin. It has bold notes of cocoa and chocolate at the top and heart of the fragrance, which is balanced with patchouli, ambrofix, orange and peru balsam. It’s decadent, and perfect for date nights and autumn time.
I love the name of Maison Margiela’s new scent – Replica Chasing Sunsets. As a woody fruity scent, it’s inspired by tropical beaches and sunsets. With layers of mango, tuberose and sandalwood, this fragrance is ideal for those who want to hold onto summer a bit longer.
An update on its iconic Legend bottle, Montblanc Legend Elixir is significantly fresher than its predecessors with notes of vanilla and iris. As a fougere amber scent, it has bold layers of pink peppercorn, lavender, sage and bergamot to strike a balance of warmth, aromatics and fruit.
Inspired by the British coast, Jo Malone Sea Salt & Bergamot is fresh, salty and aquatic. It has a top layer of bergamot which gives a strong burst of citrus. It’s followed by sea salt and has a base of driftwood for a light woodiness to round off the strong ocean notes.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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