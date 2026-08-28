Shark Beauty's new colourway is here – and it looks good enough to eat
It might be Shark's best combination yet
QUICK SUMMARY
Shark Beauty has launched its new Strawberry Matcha collection, combining light green and bubblegum pink across some of its most popular beauty products.
The new colourway is available on products including the Silki Pro Straight, CryoGlow, FacialPro Glow & DePuffi and SpeedStyle Pro Flex, with availability varying between Shark, John Lewis, Sephora and Boots.
Shark Beauty has launched its new Strawberry Matcha collection, bringing a café-inspired colour pairing to some of its most popular beauty products. The new look appears across most of the brand’s beauty range, including the very recently launched Shark Silki Pro Straight.
The new colourway combines a soft matcha green with bubblegum pink, contributing to the ongoing pastel trend and, of course, matcha. Whilst it's limited to beauty products for now, SharkNinja has also put together a list of its kitchen and floorcare products that are available in either green or pink, so you can technically coordinate the rest of your home as well.
The Strawberry Matcha collection is available to browse on Shark’s website now, with different products also available from retailers including John Lewis, Sephora and Boots.
As mentioned, the Shark Silki Pro Straight has had a Strawberry Matcha makeover, which is particularly exciting considering it picked up our Best Hair Styling Tool award at the T3 Awards 2026. It’s joined by several other products we’ve reviewed and loved, including the Shark CryoGlow, FacialPro Glow & DePuffi and SpeedStyle Pro Flex. The Shark Glam has also been included in the US, but not the UK.
There’s also a Strawberry Matcha CryoGlow and FacialPro Glow & DePuffi bundle available directly from Shark, priced at just under £500 instead of £600 in the UK. In the US, the same bundle is available for $675, down from $750.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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