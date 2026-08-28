Jaeger-LeCoultre’s new Reverso watch has a miniature painting of Venice hidden on its caseback

QUICK SUMMARY Jaeger-LeCoultre has launched its new Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Turner Series’, featuring four limited edition watches. Limited to 10 pieces each, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Turner Series’ has a miniature reproduction of J.M.W Turner’s paintings of Venice on the swivel caseback.

Jaeger-LeCoultre has introduced four limited edition versions of its Reverso Tribute watch , and if you’re an Italiophile, you’re going to want to get your hands on one – if you can. The new Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Turner Series’ pays tribute to Venice with a ‘hidden’ miniature painting of the city on its caseback.

In September, Jaeger-LeCoultre will be participating in the Homo Faber Biennale, an international event that celebrates art and craftsmanship. To coincide with the event, Jaeger-LeCoultre is paying homage to the city of Venice with its new Reverso Tribute Enamel collection.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso watch is most recognisable by its square case which swivels to reveal a decorative caseback. The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Turner Series’ is no different, as it showcases an 18kt white gold case which measures 45.6mm x 27.4mm and a thickness of 8.51mm.

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What makes the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Turner Series’ standout amongst its predecessors is its caseback which has been turned into a miniature work of art. Crafted in enamel, the caseback of the new watches feature four miniature reproductions of Venice as originally painted by J.M.W Turner.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

The dials of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Turner Series’ are made from guillochage and enamel. There are four colour options that range from blue to green that match their caseback paintings, and each is decorated with a hand guilloche pattern to give the dial more shape and texture.

While the dials are not simple by any means, they’re much more minimalist compared to the elaborate casebacks. The dials are finished with Dauphine hands and hour markers.

Each caseback painting features 14 layers of paillonné enamelling, with each version taking over 80 hours to make. The painting options are Venice, the Dogana and San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice from the Porch of Madonna della Salute, Venice, Bridge of Sighs, Ducal Palace & Custom House, and finally, Venice, Bridge of Sighs.

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(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

The paintings are extremely intricate, and showcase different parts of the city. If you look closely, a secret gold leaf paillon signature is discreetly hidden on each painting. Depending on the painting you choose, there are enamel colours of green, blue, lavender and more, to capture the sky, sea and buildings of Venice.

Powered by the Calibre 822 movement, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Enamel ‘Turner Series’ has a power reserve of 42 hours and a frequency of 21,600 vibrations per hour. Each watch is finished with a green or blue alligator strap to coincide with its painting and dial colours.