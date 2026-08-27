Hublot debuts its latest UEFA Champions League watch, and only 100 lucky people will get one

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has launched the Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic as part of its collaboration with the competition. The Hublot Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic has a 44mm case and features the UEFA Champions League iconic blue colour on the dial and bezel.

Calling all football fans! Hublot has launched its eight watch in collaboration with the UEFA Champions League. The new Hublot Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic has a skeletonised dial and ceramic bezel, featuring a bold blue colour, inspired by the colour of the championship.

As Official Timekeeper and watch partner of the UEFA Champions League since 2015, Hublot has a long-standing relationship with the competition. Hublot has launched many limited edition timepieces for this partnership, including a Classic Fusion Chronograph for the 2025 season , but this year’s might be my favourite yet.

For the 2026/27 season, Hublot has reimagined its Big Bang Reloaded design in the signature colour of the UEFA Champions League. Measuring 44mm, the Hublot Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic has a polished and satin-finished titanium case that’s overlapped with a blue ceramic bezel.

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The blue of the bezel is inspired by the shade used in the UEFA Champions League logo and other parts of the competition. The blue ceramic bezel features large H-shaped bolts around it which is a common feature of Hublot’s Big Bang watches, as well as smaller bolts on the titanium case.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The right side of the case features an oversized crown with blue colouring. It’s flanked by two chronograph pushers which are powered by the HUB1280 Unico manufacture calibre movement.

Developed in-house, the HUB1280 Unico movement features an automatic column-wheel and is made of 354 components, all of which can be seen via the skeletonised dial. It gives the watch a 72 hours of power reserve, and is water resistant to 100 metres.

The dial of the Hublot Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic is extremely impressive, and has a lot of ‘hidden’ details of Hublot’s ongoing partnership. The skeletonised dial shows off the movement, and it has matte blue accents, including the minute track, numerals, hour markers and 60-seconds subdial.

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My favourite feature of the Hublot Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic is a small football at nine o’clock. It has star shapes as inspired by the competition’s match ball which gives another subtle nod to the collaboration between Hublot and UEFA Champions League.

(Image credit: Hublot)

When you flip the watch over, this is where you can see the most ‘obvious’ part of the collaboration. The blue ceramic caseback has a sapphire crystal so you can see the movement at another angle, and the UEFA Champions League logo is printed over it.

The Hublot Big Bang Reloaded UEFA Champions League Titanium Ceramic is finished with a blue rubber and white calf leather strap which has stars printed on it. It’s presented in a box which comes with a miniature replace of the trophy,