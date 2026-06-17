Hublot celebrates pastel ceramics with Big Bang Summer watches – they’re all you’ll want to wear this summer

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has launched its Big Bang Summer collection, featuring two watches crafted from pink, mint and sky blue ceramic. Available in 42mm or 44mm sizes, the Hublot Big Bang Summer watches are inspired by the Mediterranean, and feature intricate flyback chronograph and tourbillon complications.

Hublot has launched its Big Bang Summer collection, and it’s just as colourful as you’d expect. Available in two sizes, the Hublot Big Bang Summer watches are inspired by the Mediterranean, and feature pastel-coloured ceramic materials.

If you know anything about Hublot, you’ll know how much the brand loves to use ceramic in its watch designs. Both of the new Hublot Big Bang Summer watches feature ceramic materials in their construction, which is highly scratch-resistant, lightweight and durable.

Most importantly, though, the new Hublot Big Bang Summer watches are undeniably stylish, and make ceramic look better than ever. There are two watches available from the collection, one in 42mm with a flyback chronograph and the other in 44mm with a tourbillon. Both have the same colour face and design, featuring pink, mint and sky blue pastel colours on the case, dial, bezel and straps.

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Starting with the 42mm version, the Hublot Big Bang Summer Ceramic 42mm is powered by the Hub1280 Unico movement which gives the watch a self-winding flyback chronograph complication.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The case of the 42mm Hublot Big Bang Summer watch features patchwork-like pastel colours, and the bezel has Hublot’s iconic H-shaped screws dotted around it. On the right side of the case are two pushers that flank the crown, and power the chronograph subdials on the skeletonised dial.

Limited to 200 pieces, the Hublot Big Bang Summer Ceramic 42mm has a 72 hour power reserve, and is water resistant to 100 metres. It’s priced at £26,900 / $34,300 / €33,700.