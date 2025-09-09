New Hublot Champions League chronograph is the perfect treat for football fans

Quick Summary New Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph UEFA Champions League Titanium celebrates a decade-long partnership between the two brands. Featuring a neat design and a host of added goodies, you'll need to be fast to snag one of the 100 pieces.

Hublot has been affiliated with the Champions League for the past decade, with the iconic fourth official boards sporting the brands case shape and logo. Now, that partnership is being immortalised, with a limited edition version of one of the brand's most popular designs.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph UEFA Champions League Titanium is a 100-piece limited edition watch that pays tribute to the connection between the two powerhouses. On the face of it, the watch has that unmistakable Hublot DNA which is so beloved.

The 42mm titanium case mixes satin-finish and polishing, and encases a gradient blue dial. The three o'clock counter gives us the first taste of collaboration, with the iconic football logo applied over the sub-dial.

(Image credit: Hublot)

That pattern continues onto the strap, which fuses black rubber and blue calf leather for a best of both worlds approach. The starred pattern of the Champions League logo sits proudly here, and is tastefully done.

Inside, the brand's HUB1153 movement beats away, offering around 48 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate. The movement is seen through a display case back, which also sports the Champions League logo in white.

Of course, a watch of this calibre needs to arrive in more than just a plain cardboard box. Here, you'll find the watch sat within a custom wooden case, complete with an official mini replica of the Champions League trophy.

(Image credit: Hublot)

That's pretty special all on it's own – us mere mortals will rarely ever get a chance to lift an official Champions League trophy! And what's more, the cost of admission isn't even that big of a barrier.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £11,800 / €14,300 / US$14,400 / CHF 11,900 (approx. AU$24,250), this watch is only marginally more costly than the standard variants of its base model. When you factor in the snazzy box, added extras, branding and limited edition nature, that almost feels like good value – as good as anything with a five-figure price tag can, at least!