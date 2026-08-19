NORQAIN reimagines its Independence Skeleton watch in titanium – but it’s the movement I’m excited about

QUICK SUMMARY NORQAIN has launched the Independence Skeleton Titanium, marking the first time it’s crafted a watch entirely from Grade 5 titanium.

NORQAIN is marking a first with the launch of its Independence Skeleton Titanium. Expanding its popular line-up, the new watch is the first time the brand has ever crafted an Independence Skeleton timepiece entirely of Grade 5 titanium.

Titanium watches have been extremely popular this year, with many watch manufacturers using the material in their new launches – NORQAIN being no exception. The reason titanium has had such a resurgence is due to its weight, as titanium weighs 40% less than stainless steel.

The NORQAIN Independence Skeleton Titanium is a perfect example of a lightweight titanium watch with a total weight of just 82g. Measuring 42mm, the watch’s case is made from Grade 5 titanium and is finished with a black DLC coating for durability and style.

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Aside from the new titanium material, the case of the NORQAIN Independence Skeleton Titanium is similar to its predecessors, with a screw-down crown on the right. Flip it over and the watch has an open sapphire caseback but if you really want to see the movement, you can peek at it through the openworked dial.

(Image credit: NORQAIN)

Powered by the mechanical automatic Calibre NB08S, the dial of the NORQAIN Independence Skeleton Titanium showcases the all-black skeletonised movement. The movement is made of 26 rubies with 28,800 vibrations per hour, and is COSC certified. It also gives the watch a 41 hour power reserve.

Aside from the bold all-black movement, the dial is a combination of black and red gold colours. The indexes and hands are red gold-plated and filled with white Super-LumiNova for enhanced visibility. The hour, minute and central seconds hands have also been cut into a diamond shape, with the seconds hand featuring a red tip.

The NORQAIN Independence Skeleton Titanium is finished with a black rubber strap with a ‘Milanese’ pattern which NORQAIN has become well known for. There’s a choice of a folding clasp or black DLC-coated titanium pin buckle when you purchase.

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