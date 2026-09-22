A Week on the Wrist with the Tissot PRX Titanium 38mm – a lesson in lightweighting

I’ve been a fan of the Tissot PRX range since it was revived in 2021, a perfectly judged reimagining of some of its most distinctive watches from the late 1970s.

I grew to like the PRX family even more when I spent a week with the Powermatic 80 variant, complete with its then-new compact 35 mm case diameter and blue, waffle-like dial pattern. It was an awful lot of watch for the money back then – and now I’m even more impressed by the titanium model.

This watch arrived towards the end of 2025, retaining the smart retro design of the PRX, then adding some modern metallurgy thanks to a lightweight but perfectly sized titanium case and bracelet.

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The Powermatic 80 automatic movement remains, with up to 80 hours of power reserve, and some new colours are available for the dial. The dial of the variant I tried for a week is called anthracite, but it’s much lighter than you’d think, and is joined by a set of rose gold hands and hour markers. The palette works perfectly with the natural warm grey of the titanium, or the same watch is available with a blue dial if you prefer.

What is the Tissot PRX Titanium 38mm like to wear?

(Image credit: Future)

What stands out immediately is the weight, or lack of it. At just 84g, this is a seriously svelte watch – and a fantastic example of what a difference titanium makes compared to stainless steel and other metals. Pair the weight with the PRX’s inherent comfort, further aided by the bracelet, and it’s a remarkably comfortable timepiece.

I really admire Tissot for using titanium here, and for retaining its natural colour. I’ve always liked it on the chassis of my iPhone 16 Pro, and think it works perfectly here too. It also adds an exotic feel to the PRX, since titanium is more commonly associated with far more expensive watches.

It looks good, should shrug off scratches and scuffs better than polished stainless steel, and delivers a bit of a shock the first time you handle it, as your brain struggles to comprehend how something so seemingly substantial can be so light.

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(Image credit: Future)

If you’re concerned that a 38mm case will feel too small, don’t be, because the integrated bracelet design of the PRX has always made it wear slightly larger than its dimensions suggest. So in reality, 38mm feels more like a 40 – but one that sits close to the wrist, thanks to the 10.98mm case thickness, and is so light it’s easy to forget you’re even wearing it.

Other details include the bezel, which is stainless steel rather than titanium, its smooth polished finish adding a nice bit of contrast to the brushed look of every other surface.

Meanwhile, the exhibition case back shows off a nice view of the movement within, and that 80 hours of power reserve is genuinely impressive. It means you can choose to wear a different watch for three whole days – a long weekend perhaps – and the Tissot will still be showing the correct time when you put it back on.

Finally, the watch has 100 metres of water resistance and the dial is protected by a sapphire crystal, ticking all the boxes you’d expect at this price point.

Is the Tissot PRX Titanium 38mm worth the money?

(Image credit: Future)

At £795, this watch lands much further below the four-figure barrier than you might have expected. That’s only a £155 premium over the starting price of the slightly larger 40mm PRX in stainless steel, and makes this model feel like a bit of a bargain.

The blue dial version I mentioned earlier is also £795, but I prefer this model and think the watch world has a few too many blue dials at the moment – and I type that with a navy Tudor BB58 on my wrist.

The unusual finish of the PRX 38mm in Damascus steel (which launched alongside this titanium model) might be tempting for some. But for all of its clever manufacturing I think it’s actually a bit too busy, aesthetically, and at £960 is a significant chunk more money, while also forgoing a metal bracelet for leather.

It’s amazing to see how much the PRX family has grown in just a few years – there are now 60 variants to pick from. But for me the titanium 38mm with anthracite dial and rose gold details is among the most desirable.