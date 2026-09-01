Casio’s new G-SHOCK looks surprisingly sophisticated and weighs half as much as the metal version

Casio makes plenty of watches that look tough. In fact, for most of G-SHOCK’s history, looking almost indestructible has been an important part of the appeal.

However, G-SHOCK watches come in many flavours, and the G-STEEL GST-B1000-2A proves this.

It still has the shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance and Carbon Core Guard construction associated with the brand, but you could almost mistake it for a considerably more conventional luxury sports watch.

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That is partly because the GST-B1000 is one of G-SHOCK’s more restrained designs, featuring a clean, stainless steel bezel with no oversized G-SHOCK lettering around the outside.

(Image credit: Casio)

Casio uses a mixture of brushed and polished finishes on the metalwork to give it a slightly more premium appearance.

I particularly like the GST-B1000-2A, which pairs the silver bezel with a black bio-based resin strap and a metallic blue dial, creating a watch that looks subtly elegant while still being very much G-SHOCK in terms of durability.

Casio uses vapour deposition for the blue finish, so its appearance changes slightly as light moves across the surface.

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Plus, the subtle brick pattern is inspired by the DW-5000C, the original G-SHOCK from 1983. And we all know retro/reissued watches are all the rage!

Same G-STEEL, half the weight

Casio introduced the bracelet-equipped GST-B1000D series in October 2025, including a similar blue-dial GST-B1000D-2A.

The big change for August 2026 is the switch from a stainless steel bracelet to a lightweight resin band.

The steel GST-B1000D weighs 118g, whereas the new GST-B1000-2A comes in at only 58g.

That's just over a 50% reduction, without changing the 46.9 x 44.2 x 11.6mm dimensions of the watch itself.

(Image credit: Casio)

You still get a stainless steel bezel protecting a carbon-reinforced resin case, 200-metre water resistance, a screw-lock crown and mineral glass.

Tough Solar handles charging, while Bluetooth connects the watch to the Casio Watches app for automatic time adjustment and easier settings.

It also has a stopwatch, 30-minute countdown timer, daily alarm, and Super Illuminator LED.

The Casio G-SHOCK G-STEEL GST-B1000-2A is available now in the UK for £330 (~$447 / €389 / AU$624), with a black-dial GST-B1000-1A also available for the same price.