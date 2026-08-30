The Casio F-91W was never designed to become a watch icon. When it launched, the goal was to create a reliable digital watch that was affordable, easy to use, and wearable by almost anyone.

More than three decades later, that same watch has become one of the most recognisable timepieces in the world, proving that sometimes the products that last the longest are the ones that never try too hard.

At a time when watches are becoming increasingly smarter, with built-in health sensors, GPS, AI features and smartphone connectivity, the F-91W has stayed almost exactly what it has always been. It tells the time, offers a stopwatch and alarm, and keeps going for years on a single battery.

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(Image credit: Casio)

Speaking to me, Casio Senior Marketing Campaign Manager Warren Halliwell explained that watches such as the F-91W and A158 have developed an identity that goes far beyond simply being affordable options in Casio’s range.

“It’s easy to assume they’re just entry points into the brand, but the reality is they’ve developed their own identity and following over the years,” Halliwell said.

The art of doing nothing

The F-91W is one of the clearest examples of Casio’s broader philosophy of creating products that solve everyday problems.

“It delivers accurate, reliable timekeeping, useful everyday functions and exceptional durability at a price point that’s accessible to almost everyone,” Halliwell explained.

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That sounds simple, but creating something that remains relevant for decades is surprisingly difficult. The technology industry is built around constant improvement, where products are expected to become smarter and more capable with every new generation.

(Image credit: Casio)

To avoid getting caught up in the constant update mill, the F-91W has taken a different route. While Casio has improved the manufacturing process behind the scenes, it has avoided changing the fundamental experience of wearing the watch.

According to Halliwell, that is one of the hardest decisions for Casio’s product teams. “There’s always a temptation to add features, improve specifications or modernise certain elements,” he explained. “But every change has consequences.”

“With something like the F-91W, I think the question isn’t ‘Can we add this?’ It’s ‘Would people still love it for the same reasons?’” That question may be why the F-91W has survived. The watch doesn't try to compete with smartwatches or pretend to offer something it doesn't; instead, it focuses on doing a handful of things well.

The icon nobody designed

The most interesting thing about the F-91W’s story is that Casio never set out to create a design classic. “When the F-91W launched, the focus was creating a practical, affordable digital watch that people would find useful,” Halliwell said. “The goal wasn’t to create a design icon.”

The watch became important because people kept choosing it, year after year. “What happened over time was that people kept choosing it,” Halliwell said. “As years turned into decades, it became clear that the design had connected with people in a way that went beyond its original purpose.”

(Image credit: Casio)

The appeal comes from the fact that the F-91W doesn't try to come across as more premium than it is, or add unnecessary decoration to hide the fact that it is simply a tool. “Part of it is undoubtedly the design itself,” Halliwell said. “It’s simple, lightweight, functional and feels incredibly honest as a product.”

That simplicity has allowed it to move between different worlds: it can be a nostalgic childhood watch, an affordable everyday timepiece, a collector’s item or a fashion accessory depending on who is wearing it.

Different people, same watch

While it remains popular with people who just want a simple, no-frills digital watch, the F-91W has also found fans among collectors and designers who discovered it long after its original launch.

“You’ll still find customers buying them for the same reasons they always have: affordability, practicality and reliability,” Halliwell said. “But today you’ll also see fashion-conscious buyers, design enthusiasts, collectors and younger consumers who weren’t even born when some of these watches first appeared.”

(Image credit: Casio)

That is unusual for such an accessible product. Many affordable gadgets are treated as disposable, replaced as soon as something newer appears. The F-91W has managed to become something people keep, wear and attach memories to.

“The same watch can mean something completely different to different people,” Halliwell said. “That’s part of its enduring appeal.”

Casio has also explored ways to refresh its classic designs through collaborations and new materials, but the company believes these updates work best when they do not change the identity of the original product.

“The beauty of innovations like bio-based resin is that they can introduce fresh perspectives while keeping the core design intact,” Halliwell explained.

The long life of a short feature list

In the age of smartwatches, the F-91W’s limited feature list could look like a weakness, but in reality, it might be one of its biggest strengths. Simply put, the watch just works.

When designing a watch at this price point, Casio says it can simplify things, but it can't compromise the essentials. “The module needs to be dependable. The display needs to be clear. The buttons need to work. The watch needs to withstand everyday life,” Halliwell said.

However, behind the scenes, the watch has changed more than many people realise. Casio says manufacturing methods, production efficiencies, testing procedures, and quality-control systems have evolved over time, allowing the F-91W to keep being produced reliably without changing the design or user experience.

The price of being timeless

The F-91W also challenges the age-old idea that value is inherently linked to price. Some products become important because they are expensive and exclusive, while others become meaningful because almost anyone can own one.

Casio believes its affordable watches are some of its most important products because they often represent someone’s first experience with the brand. “For many people, an affordable Casio is their first experience with the brand and sometimes their first experience of owning a watch at all,” Halliwell said.

Accessibility has always been part of Casio’s approach. The company believes innovation is not just about creating more advanced products, but also about finding ways to make useful technology available to more people.

The F-91W’s success ultimately comes down to a combination that sounds almost too obvious: simplicity, reliability and affordability.

“The F-91W has remained relevant because it solves a universal problem in a straightforward, dependable way,” Halliwell said. “As long as there are people who value that combination of simplicity, reliability and accessibility, I think there will always be a place for watches like it.”

The F-91W is available now at Casio UK for £19.90.