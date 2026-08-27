Tiffany & Co launches new Timer chronograph with a ‘hidden’ detail on the back

QUICK SUMMARY Tiffany & Co has launched a new limited edition Tiffany Timer to celebrate the 160th anniversary of its first chronograph. The new Tiffany Timer has a titanium and platinum case, Tiffany Blue dial details, and an 18kt yellow gold Bird on a Rock on the caseback.

In celebration of the 160th anniversary of its first-ever chronograph , Tiffany & Co has unveiled a new limited edition Tiffany Timer. The latest version of the Tiffany Timer is crafted from titanium and platinum materials, but its most exciting feature is actually ‘hidden’ on the caseback.

Tiffany & Co’s first chronograph was launched in 1866, and to pay tribute to this feat, the luxury fashion house has launched two limited edition Tiffany Timer watches this year. The first debuted at LVMH Watch Week in January 2026 which showcased a full Tiffany Blue dial, a custom chronograph movement, and a limited run of just 60 pieces.

Now, Tiffany & Co has introduced a second edition Tiffany Timer, and I think this one is my favourite. Measuring 40mm, the Tiffany Timer has a satin-brushed titanium case, with a bold crown that’s flanked by two chronograph pushers which control the subdials, and protect the crown. The case is completed with a platinum bezel.

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The dial of the Tiffany Timer is more subtle than the first edition watch which was entirely coloured in Tiffany Blue. The base of the second edition’s dial is dark blue and has a light sunray pattern. Its minute track, outer chronograph seconds track, and date window at six o’clock are displayed in Tiffany Blue.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

The Tiffany Timer has three chronograph counters – a minutes subdial at three o’clock, an hours subdial at six o’clock and a running seconds subdial at nine o’clock. Its hour markers, hours, minutes and seconds hands are in steel.

Powered by the El Primero 400 chronograph movement, the Tiffany Timer has a 50 hour power reserve. It can be seen via the sapphire crystal caseback which hides a ‘hidden’ Bird on a Rock motif.

Inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s original Bird on a Rock brooch design, an 18kt yellow gold bird sits on the movement’s openworked winding rotor. It measures 1.4cm in width, and has been polished by hand so you can see it shine from all angles. The caseback is also engraved with ‘Limited Edition of 100’, and the watch is finished with a navy alligator strap.

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The new limited edition Tiffany Timer is expected to launch in September 2026, and is limited to 100 pieces. Pricing is available on request. I imagine it’s very out of my price range but I’d love to get my hands – or wrist – on it.