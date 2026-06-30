Bremont celebrates its partnership with Henley Royal Regatta with rowing-themed watch

QUICK SUMMARY Bremont has launched the Terra Nova HRR Chronograph as part of its partnership as Official Timing Partner for Henley Royal Regatta. Limited to just 150 pieces, the Bremont Terra Nova HRR Chronograph has a regatta stroke counter and special rowing-inspired features, including crossed oars and royal blue colours.

Bremont is celebrating a decade of being the Official Timing Partner of Henley Royal Regatta with its limited edition Terra Nova HRR Chronograph. The new watch is limited to just 150 pieces, and is a celebration of one of the world’s most prestigious rowing events.

To pay tribute to the sporting heritage of Henley Royal Regatta, the Bremont Terra Nova HRR Chronograph is a real celebration of rowing. Not only does the watch feature royal blue colours and rowing motifs, but it’s also handmade at The Wing in Henley-on-Thames which Bremont’s HQ is based.

Measuring 42mm, the Bremont Terra Nova HRR Chronograph is crafted from 904L stainless steel. The biggest pop of royal blue is on the bi-directional ceramic bezel which has a stroke counter insert which measures stroke rate and cadence by minute during rowing training and racing. Crossed oars are also at 12 o’clock on the bezel.

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The bezel is operated by chronograph pushers which are located on the right side of the case and flanks a push-in crown. The pushers also control the navy blue chronograph counters on the dial which includes a small seconds counter at nine o’clock and a 30-minute subdial at three o’clock. Both are contrasted with white hands and numerals.