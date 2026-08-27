Plaud's new wearable AI could replace your AirPods and still take your meeting notes

Plaud has revolutionised the voice recording market over the last few years with its range of AI note takers. The Plaud AI Note Pro is one of the best devices on the market right now, while the Plaud Note Pin S is an equally impressive wearable recorder.

With the Plaud One, however, the company have pushed the limits of wearable AI one step further. The new device looks like a fairly standard pair of earbuds with a charging case, giving you the ability to record in two different ways: either from the earbuds or the case.

There are microphones in both the earbuds and the case, so whichever method you choose, you can record. The earbuds give you hands-free access to the AI assistant as well as the ability to easily record online meetings or phone calls, while the case can record from up to 5 metres away, thanks to the four microphones on board.

Perhaps the most interesting part to these earbuds though, is that the case has a built-in eSIM, for 4G LTE connectivity across more than 80 countries. This means that the device can connect to the Plaud Agent to upload recordings for transcription and make them available for your follow-up questions, even if your phone is offline.

(Image credit: Plaud)

The Plaud Agent platform enables you to take your transcriptions and summaries to the next level by putting the findings into tasks, drafting emails, scheduling follow-up meetings and posting in Slack. It can then output the highlighted parts in email, decks, briefs or PDF form.

Use of the Plaud Agent will now be available in the form of credits, which are included in the monthly Plaud subscription plans in addition to the minutes of transcription. The exact amounts per plan are still to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Plaud)

The Plaud One is available to preorder now from the Plaud website. The Explorer Edition is priced £229 and includes £150 in Plaud Credits.