Quick Summary
Following the launch of its Accentum Open 'buds last year, Sennheiser is doubling down in the open-ear space with its new Accentum Clip.
As the name suggests, this clip-on product is designed to stay firmly in place whatever your activities – including sports – while never blocking ambient surrounding sounds.
The market has seen more and more brands introduce such products, with Sennheiser taking the fight to Bose, Shokz, Huawei and more with the Accentum Clip's reveal.
The 'open-ear' market is going from strength to strength this year, with many additional brands having entered the 'not-in-your-ears' earbuds market – with Sennheiser also adding to your choices with the all-new Accentum Clip.
That's hot on the heels of Shokz's latest, the OpenDots 2, and follows the likes of Bose, which released its Ultra Open Earbuds more than two years ago. Other big names in this space include Huawei.
There are different types of open-ear 'buds with different intents and target users, of course, to which Sennheiser is no stranger – having launched the Accentum Open last year. The focus of this product was to always permit ambient sound to enter your ears for awareness.
The new Clip, however, is as its name describes: a clip-on design that suits a wider range of use-cases, given the assurance of it remaining in place. So whether you want it for the office, or when out running, there's greater versatility.