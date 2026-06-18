Following the launch of its Accentum Open 'buds last year, Sennheiser is doubling down in the open-ear space with its new Accentum Clip.

As the name suggests, this clip-on product is designed to stay firmly in place whatever your activities – including sports – while never blocking ambient surrounding sounds.

The market has seen more and more brands introduce such products, with Sennheiser taking the fight to Bose, Shokz, Huawei and more with the Accentum Clip's reveal.