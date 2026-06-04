As part of Shokz's product catalogue diversification, the company has just revealed the OpenDots 2 air-conduction 'buds – adding much-requested improved ingress protection (now IP57).

But there's another product that's launched in tandem – helping the brand go more mainstream in its offerings – called the OpenDots Air.

This all-new air-conduction offering, while altogether similar to the OpenDots 2, goes a little lighter on some features – and, as a result, the price you'll pay is lower.

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I've used the Shokz OpenDots 2 for a couple of weeks and have been exploring the OpenDots Air in person, too. So which should you buy and why?

Price

The Shokz OpenDots 2 is the more expensive product, priced at £179 in the UK and $199.95 in the USA. Australian pricing is TBC at this time.

That's a like-for-like price compared to the original OpenDots product, but the new feature set is broader and more advanced – which I'll get to – so the value remains competitive.

The Shokz OpenDots Air, meanwhile, retail for £129 in the UK and $129.95 in the USA. Again, Australian pricing is TBC for the time being.

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Design & Fit

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Above are the two earbuds wrapped around my finger. They're different in appearance – but only marginally – with the OpenDots 2's more recessed JointArc band fitting more securely.

The OpenDots 2 has a nicer finish, too, with more of the soft silicone used at a larger number of touch-points. The OpenDots Air, by comparison, has a more plasticky feel in majority places – excluding the JointArc structure.

The weight is negligible between the two, with the OpenDots 2 at 6.4g per 'bud, while the OpenDots Air are 6.3g per 'bud – something you can't humanly detect.

Colourways are Pearl White, Grey and Black (pictured) for the OpenDots 2, while the OpenDots Air offer Daybreak Purple or Black (pictured) finishes.

Weather-sealing

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The OpenDots 2 also upgrade the original OpenDots with an IP57 rating. That means they're dust-resistant (the '5' part) and water-resistant to a depth of 1-metre for 30-minutes (the '7' part of the equation).

The OpenDots Air offer some protection, but it's not quite as good, at IP55. That's the same dust-resistance, but it can't officially withstand submersion – the secondary '5' meaning it can sustain low-pressure water jets.

The OpenDots 2's case is also IP54 protected – so "splash resistant" – whereas the Air's case offers no official ingress protection whatsoever.

Battery Life

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The OpenDots 2 also offer slightly better battery life. The quoted time is 10 hours per charge, with up to 40 hours total from the case.

The OpenDots Air, meanwhile, quote 9 hours per charge, with up to 40 hours total from its case.

The OpenDots 2 also offer wireless charging via the case, whereas the Air does not. The former also charges faster – with 5-minutes said to deliver 2-hours of playback (it's 10-minutes for the same from the Air).

Sound Quality & Calls

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While both products have dual air-conduction microphones for calls, it's only the OpenDots 2 that adds an additional bone-conduction microphone – making call clarity improved, even in more difficult conditions (and better for those with hearing impairment, too, of course).

In terms of sound quality, the OpenDots 2 offer the better solution of the two – although I've worn both and the differences aren't so gigantic to make this the biggest reason to buy one or other. It's the other parts of the feature set that'll define your decision.

However, the OpenDots 2 Shokz's Bassphere 2.0 technology for deeper bass, and have a Dolby Audio setting within the app (not that I care for the latter – I think personal EQ is the way to go). The OpenDots Air, meanwhile, have the first-gen Bassphere and lack the Dolby addition.

Conclusion

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While you might assume the biggest difference is sound quality, I'd say that's the mildest difference between these two headphones.

The reason to pick the OpenDots 2 is simple: there's better water-resistance, making it the obvious choice for runners and, well, anyone wanting them for active adventures.

The OpenDots Air are obviously appealing for their far lower asking price, however, which is around 28% lower for UK customers and 35% less for US-based buyers.

Also don't forget the OpenDots 2 offer the better finish and longer battery life, too, further adding to the list of reasons to buy them.

But, ultimately, if money is your key factor – and you want something that's cheaper than Huawei or another maker – then Shokz is covering all bases with these two open-ear products.