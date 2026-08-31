I didn’t have a fly-fishing fashion collab on my 2026 bingo card, but this British-Nordic pairing makes far more sense than you might think

There are certain pieces of outdoor equipment that, in 2026, have long since escaped their original purpose.

Hiking shoes are everyday footwear, climbing trousers are worn nowhere near a crag, and waterproof shells have become a familiar sight in fashion.

That makes Norwegian travel-gear specialist Db’s latest collaboration with British outdoor label Purple Mountain Observatory rather well timed.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Gone Fishing was created after the two brands approached fly fishing as relative outsiders, questioning some of the sport’s established equipment along the way.

Sling Bag (Image credit: Db x PMO)

The result brings together apparel and luggage, with Db describing the collection as a modular system designed to move between different environments.

And while there’s plenty here for people who actually own fishing equipment, the Db x PMO Modular Vest is easily my favourite piece.

Fishing optional

The Modular Vest is essentially a highly technical reinterpretation of traditional fly-fishing gear.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's made of ALUULA composite fabric, a material Db previously used across its ultra-light Weigh Lighter collection, which focused on combining low weight with high strength and durability.

In fact, ALUULA Graflyte, an ultra-light, high-strength composite originally developed for technical packs, is one of the collection’s key technologies.

It combines a UHMWPE core with fused protective films for improved abrasion, water and puncture resistance.

Modular Vest (Image credit: Db x PMO)

It has seven flapped pockets with quick-pull tabs, integrated tool loops, and Velcro fly patches, plus a removable high-capacity compartment around the back.

A second zipped rear pocket keeps valuables secure, while a D-ring lets anglers attach a landing net.

All very practical, admittedly, but I think it works just as well as an oversized technical layer.

The translucent white ALUULA pockets against the black body give it an almost experimental look, and paired with loose trousers, a simple long-sleeve top and the right trainers, I could easily see it working nowhere near water.

Ramverk Pro Carry-on (Image credit: Db x PMO)

The rest of Gone Fishing follows a similar theme, with a £300 oversized Sling Bag (my other favourite), a £250 25-litre Backpack and a £70 Tech Cap, alongside a special £549 Ramverk Pro Carry-on.

The latter largely retains Db’s familiar aluminium-framed polycarbonate construction but adds exclusive purple compression straps and collaborative branding – a subtle detail that looks particularly good against the silver shell. Db

Gone Fishing officially launched on 27 August through Db and PMO’s online stores and selected retailers globally.