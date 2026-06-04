Patagonia may have made climbing cool, but Klattermusen has been outfitting climbers since the 1970s – now it's putting the sport back in the spotlight

Climbing has always been part of outdoor culture, but lately it feels as though the sport is having a much bigger moment.

From packed bouldering gyms and a renewed interest in traditional climbing to the rise of climbing-inspired fashion, the discipline is increasingly shaping the direction of the outdoor industry.

Brands such as Patagonia and Gramicci have long built their identities around climbing, and now Swedish outdoor specialist Klättermusen is shining a spotlight on its own roots with the launch of the final chapter of its SS26 collection.

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(Image credit: Klattermusen)

Go Feel High is a new capsule collection that follows the brand's earlier Go Feel Wild hiking collection and Go Feel Free trail running range, completing a three-part campaign centred on different ways people experience the outdoors.

This latest instalment focuses on climbers, with Klättermusen describing the collection as gear designed for "long days close to the ground".

A return to the walk-in

Founded in Umeå, Sweden, in 1975, the company traces its origins back to a small workshop where climbers and mountaineers made equipment for their own adventures.

The latest campaign leans heavily into that heritage, drawing inspiration from Scandinavian bouldering culture and the slower, more deliberate rhythms of a day spent outside.

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According to the brand, Go Feel High celebrates the often-overlooked details that define climbing days, from long approaches and brushing holds to refining movement and trying again after a failed attempt.

Made for the days that don't go to plan

The collection's hero pieces include the Vingner Anorak, Barrö Shirt, Asar Pants and the insulated Groa series.

Klättermusen says the garments have been designed to handle changing weather, repeated contact with rock and unrestricted movement while avoiding unnecessary features that could get in the way.

The idea is to create apparel that climbers barely notice while wearing it.

(Image credit: Klattermusen)

Climbing's influence now extends well beyond the crag, with technical climbing trousers, oversized shirts and rugged approach-inspired footwear increasingly finding their way into everyday wardrobes.

At the same time, climbing gyms continue to attract younger participants who may have discovered the sport indoors before venturing outside.

With Go Feel High, Klättermusen appears keen to remind people that while climbing may be having a cultural moment, it has been part of the brand's story from the very beginning.

The Go Feel High Collection is available now at Klättermusen UK, Klättermusen US, and Klättermusen EU, with prices from £25 / $30 / €30 (~AU$49).