On just converted its Cloudmonster 3 running shoe into something I've never seen from the brand before, and I'm fully on board with this new direction
The brand's first-ever mule takes the brand’s maximalist running DNA and turns it into an after-hours recovery shoe
On has made plenty of running shoes designed to help you move faster, but its latest collaboration with FKA twigs is focused on what happens after the finish line.
The Swiss brand and the artist have unveiled their Fall/Winter 2026 collection, headlined by the new Cloudmonster 3 Mule, which happens to be On’s first-ever mule silhouette.
The slip-on takes inspiration from the Cloudmonster family, bringing the brand’s distinctive oversized cushioning aesthetic into a recovery-focused shoe designed for slower moments.
It features a triple-layer CloudTec construction, Helion superfoam midsole and Speedboard technology.
The unique footwear also combines the soft cushioning expected from an off-duty shoe with the energetic feel synonymous with On’s footwear.
The result is a surprisingly technical take on the humble mule, built around the idea that recovery is part of movement, not an absence of it.
Available in two earth-inspired colourways, including Cacao/Espresso and Loess/Hare, the design swaps traditional laces for a hook-and-loop strap system, with a plush terry lining adding a more relaxed feel.
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The upper features subtle branding and a sculptural shape that feels closer to a fashion sneaker than a conventional recovery clog (it certainly looks more sophisticated than your average Crocs).
The collection continues the creative partnership between On and FKA twigs, which has previously explored the relationship between training, movement and self-expression.
For the launch campaign, FKA twigs directed a series of images shot by photographer Sharna Osborne, inspired by the aesthetics of 90s VHS footage and portraying restorative movement through sculptural poses.
Alongside the Cloudmonster 3 Mule, the collection includes relaxed apparel pieces such as the Club Collective Full Zip Hoodie, Club Collective Pants and Studio Bodysuit, all designed around softer textures and post-performance comfort.
The On x FKA twigs Fall/Winter 2026 collection launches on 27 August 2026 through On’s website and selected retailers.
The Cloudmonster 3 Mule will cost £170 / $180 / €190 / AU$280 at On UK, On US, On EU and On AU.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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