Nike ACG just dropped some seriously purple winter gear with 1,000-fill down and head-to-toe GORE-TEX

Nike ACG has unveiled its Holiday 2026 collection, featuring an awful lot of purple, and I’m very much on board with it.

The collection includes the ACG Lava Flow Ultralight Jacket, which Nike describes as having the highest warmth-to-weight ratio of any ACG jacket it has made so far.

Alongside it is an updated version of the ACG Misery Ridge GORE-TEX Jacket, joined for the first time by matching trousers to create a complete waterproof shell system.

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Purple reign

The Lava Flow is undoubtedly the star for me, particularly in the gloriously unsubtle Bold Berry and Monarch Purple colourways.

It features 1,000-fill-power ExpeDRY Gold goose down, Nike's Therma-FIT ADV technology and a water-repellent outer.

(Image credit: Nike)

One of the more interesting technologies involved in the jacket, ExpeDRY, bonds tiny amounts of recycled gold recovered from electronic waste to the down to prevent clumping when exposed to sweat, humidity and moisture.

Despite all that insulation (and tech), the jacket weighs just 255g / 9oz in a men's medium, while a women's small comes in at 217g / 7.6oz.

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It also stuffs into its own pocket and apparently compresses to something smaller than a 32oz water bottle.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike says the wider collection was informed by time spent in Yunnan, China, where the ACG team encountered rain, snow, ice and rapidly changing high-altitude conditions.

Even the colours take inspiration from the area's granite, limestone and alpine skies, supplemented by ACG's safety orange and, thankfully, that vivid purple.

The Misery Ridge jacket and new matching trousers use three-layer GORE-TEX with Nike Storm-FIT ADV, articulated construction, adjustable details, secure storage and zippered ventilation.

(Image credit: Nike)

And while the purple Lava Flow is perhaps the loudest piece, the purple, royal blue and almost radioactive yellow Misery Ridge colourway might be even more characteristically ACG.

The pieces have that slightly chaotic early-ACG energy without sacrificing the genuinely technical construction underneath.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike's UK currently lists the Lava Flow at £369.99, with the women's purple version marked as coming soon. The blue men's version is already available for the same price.

The Holiday 2026 release lists the US Lava Flow at $400, while the Misery Ridge Jacket and trousers launch on 1 December for $450 and $400 respectively.

UK pricing for the Misery Ridge Jacket is currently listed at £459.99 for the Black/Summit White colourway.