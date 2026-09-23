If your outdoor wardrobe is full of Arc’teryx waterproof jackets and The North Face puffers, you might want to check out British expedition brand Shackleton.

It's a good time to do so, too, as the company has just unveiled its AW26 collection, featuring some striking pieces, including the brilliant Signal Yellow version of its polar-proven R-Series down gear.

The new colour appears on the best-selling Rothera Hooded Down Jacket and Ross Down Gilet, giving two of Shackleton’s more technical insulation pieces a considerably louder look.

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The R-Series uses 850-fill-power, 90/10 RDS-certified goose down alongside a windproof ripstop outer, with Shackleton saying the jackets are designed to retain body heat in temperatures down to -12°C (10.4°F).

New horizons

The new collection sees Shackleton pushing into several entirely new product categories.

Leading the new arrivals is the Knox Waterproof Down Jacket, the brand's first waterproof insulated transitional jacket.

It combines a soft-feel two-layer waterproof outer rated to 20,000mm hydrostatic head with body-mapped insulation.

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Knox Waterproof Down Jacket (Image credit: Shackleton)

Down is used throughout the torso and synthetic insulation in the arms, where Shackleton says moisture and movement can make traditional down less practical.

The jacket also gets a three-way adjustable storm hood that can be stowed away, magnetic front closures, storm cuffs and a C0 DWR treatment.

With a quoted RET breathability rating of 4.32, it should be a lot more breathable than it looks.

Shackleton is also making its first move into technical trousers with the Palmer Softshell Trouser.

Built as a multi-activity piece for hiking and climbing, it uses a wind-resistant four-way stretch fabric, a movement-friendly gusset, C0 DWR and UPF 50+ protection.

According to Shackleton, the Palmer can be paired with a base layer for use down to -20°C (-4ºF), while the trousers are intended to remain comfortable up to 25°C (77ºF) when worn alone.

Franklin Fleece Jacket (Image credit: Shackleton)

The Franklin Fleece Jacket and Freemantle Fleece Gilet, two exciting additions to the collection, use a 63% recycled wool blend.

Shackleton says the approach effectively takes fleece back to its original meaning – the coat of a sheep – while avoiding the microplastic shedding associated with many synthetic fleeces.

Both pieces have a cleaner, bomber-style silhouette for both technical/outdoor and everyday use.

The Haakon Tactical Parka, its Antarctica-tested flagship parka, has also been revised for AW26, featuring a three-layer seam-sealed shell and 850-fill-power down. The Pilot Jacket returns in Sage.

Hero Sweater (Image credit: Shackleton)

The British-made Hero Sweater, inspired by knitwear worn by Sir Ernest Shackleton, returns in new Brown and Brick colours and continues to be made from 100% Geelong lambswool.

The Signal Yellow Rothera Hooded Down Jacket costs £495 / $745 / €680 / AU$990, and the matching Ross Down Gilet is £345 / $520 / €475 / AU$690.

The Franklin Fleece Jacket and Freemantle Fleece Gilet are also available now.

The Knox arrives on 1 October, Palmer and Pilot on 8 October, Hero Sweater on 15 October, and updated Haakon on 29 October.

You can check out the new collection at Shackleton.