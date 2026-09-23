Move over Dyson – Philips has just launched its own seriously premium electric toothbrush

Philips has unveiled what it describes as its most advanced electric toothbrush yet, the Sonicare Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige. Its biggest new feature is AI-powered brushing guidance built directly into the handle, giving you instant feedback on how well you’re brushing.

It arrives at an interesting time for the electric toothbrush market, with premium models becoming increasingly sophisticated, including the new Dyson CameraJet. That said, Oclean launched its new X Series just yesterday, showing that clever brushing feedback isn’t necessarily limited to the most expensive models.

Philips’ latest toothbrush certainly sits at the premium end, costing £599 (around $800). It will be available from selected retailers including Boots, Amazon and selected dental practices, and comes in black, white and blue. There’s also a rechargeable travel case and luxury charging glass included.

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(Image credit: Philips)

The biggest upgrade compared to Philips' previous best electric toothbrushes is the real-time guidance. The 9900 Prestige uses what Philips calls spatially aware guidance, with a light ring showing your brushing coverage, pressure and whether you’re scrubbing too hard.

There’s also a 12-segment Mouth Map built into the handle, showing which areas you’ve brushed and whether you’ve missed any spots. Philips’ SenseIQ pressure sensing can also automatically adjust the intensity if you press too hard.

You can customise the experience with eight brushing modes, three intensity settings and different types of feedback from the light ring.

(Image credit: Philips)

For the actual clean, the 9900 Prestige uses Philips’ Sonicare Fluid Action technology, which helps move fluid between the teeth and along the gumline, alongside the company’s latest Sonicare drivetrain. Philips says this provides a quieter clean whilst remaining gentle but effective.

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I'm currently reviewing the new 9900 Prestige, so stay tuned for my full thoughts coming soon.