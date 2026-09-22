Quick Summary RedMagic has started to tease its next flagship gaming phone and it seems to be coming with several upgrades that will pit it against other Android favourites. The RedMagic 12 Pro+ will be thinner, lighter and with a smaller bezel than its predecessor.

The RedMagic 11 Pro redefined the term "gaming phone" last year by being one of the most powerful and capable Android handsets on the market, full stop. And all at a budget-friendly, mid-range price.

Now the Nubia-owned brand is teasing its replacement and, according to images it has released already, we're in for something set to rock the flagship boat further.

The RedMagic 12 Pro+ is being described by the manufacturer as its "best-feeling flagship to date". It is lighter, thinner, narrower and "more rounded" – according to a selection of teaser posts on its Weibo account.

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The images show a device that is clearly more curvy than its predecessor, with rounded edges that seem more iPhone-like than before. We can also see that the bezel around the screen has shrunk to under 1mm for the first time (0.96mm rather than 1.25mm on the 11 Pro).

And the phone is clearly thinner, although we're not sure by how much at present.

We won't have too long to wait to find out though. The RedMagic 12 Pro+ is expected to launch sometime in October – most likely in China first and then globally soon after.

We also don't yet know any of the other specifications. However, considering the RedMagic 11 Pro arrived with the latest Snapdragon hardware at the time (the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) and that Qualcomm is currently hosting its Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii where it is said to be unveiling the SD 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, it would be safe to guess that the new model will run on that enhanced chipset.

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It will also likely have liquid cooling and all the other bells and whistles a modern gaming phone should carry. Oh, and with the current model starting at just £629, it shouldn't break the bank either.

We'll update you as soon as we find out more.