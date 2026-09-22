Oclean launches affordable electric toothbrush range with instant brushing feedback

QUICK SUMMARY Oclean has launched its new X Series electric toothbrush range, bringing instant brushing feedback directly to the device across three models – the X Ultra 20, X Pro 20 Sonic and X Lite. Features include real-time mouth tracking, brushing scores, AI coaching and up to 40 days of battery life, with prices starting at £79.99 and rising to £199.

Oclean has announced its new X Series electric toothbrush range, bringing instant, actionable feedback directly to the toothbrush rather than relying on an app. There are three models in total – the X Ultra 20 Set, X Pro 20 Sonic and Oclean X Lite.

At a time when certain brands are pushing the best electric toothbrushes well into premium territory, it's refreshing to see Oclean including plenty of smart features into models that remain relatively affordable.

The X Series is available now from Argos, with prices ranging from £79.99 to £199, or around $106 to $265 in the US.

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Oclean X Ultra 20 (Image credit: Oclean)

Leading the range is the Oclean X Ultra 20, which combines sonic cleaning with real-time AI coaching. Using bone-conduction audio, it can talk you through your brushing without headphones or an app, alerting you if you're brushing too quickly, applying too much pressure or spending too long in one area.

It tracks 12 zones of the mouth and gives you a brushing score at the end, with missed areas highlighted on its colour touchscreen. The Care+ app takes things further with personalised reports and recommendations to help you build better brushing habits over time.

It also offers up to 40 days of battery life, noise levels below 45dB and a 4.5-hour charge. You get three brush heads, a wall mount and a charging travel case in the box.

Oclean X Pro 20 (Image credit: Oclean)

The Oclean X Pro 20 takes a slightly simpler approach, but still tracks 12 zones and shows your brushing score and any missed areas on its full-colour display. Just like the X Ultra 20, the Care+ app also provides weekly tracking and personalised reports.

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Its Maglev motor delivers up to 84,000 movements per minute, with four brushing modes covering Quick Clean, Deep Clean, Whitening and Sensitive Gum Care. There's also a FlexFit brush head designed to adapt to the contours of your mouth, whilst noise-reduction technology keeps things quieter.

Battery life stretches to 40 days, with a three-hour USB-C charge and IPX7 waterproofing. It comes with three brush heads, a wall mount and travel case, and you can even customise the wake-up display with your own photos.

Oclean X Lite (Image credit: Oclean)

Finally, the Oclean X Lite brings the smart brushing features down to a more accessible price. It tracks eight zones of the mouth directly on the built-in display, highlighting areas you've missed without requiring you to connect the toothbrush to an app.

The X Lite has a sonic motor capable of up to 72,000 movements per minute, along with five modes covering Daily Clean, Deep Clean, Sensitive, Whitening and Gum Care. There's also a two-minute timer and brush-head replacement reminders.

With up to 40 days of battery life, an ergonomic handle and a compact travel case, the X Lite looks well suited to everyday use and travelling. It comes with a Professional Clean brush head and is available in grey or blue.