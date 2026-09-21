Watch out, Shark – Ultenic’s new vacuum-mop stops hair tangling in more ways than one

QUICK SUMMARY Ultenic has launched the U20 Mopper, a new cordless vacuum cleaner and mop. Priced at £169.99, the Ultenic U20 Mopper has an impressive suction power, mopping accessories, and an anti-hair collector that prevents hair from tangling in the dust bin.

Ultenic just turned its U20 cordless vacuum cleaner into a mop with its latest launch. The new Ultenic U20 Mopper is a vacuum-mop hybrid that offers both cleaning methods in one single, lightweight and affordable device – but it's the hair detangling that I’m most impressed with.

Ultenic launched its U20 cordless vacuum in mid-2025, and it currently sits in spot two in our cordless vacuum guide. Our Senior Home Writer enjoyed its quality, self-standing build, LED touchscreen and large bin but commented that its 55kPa suction could be more powerful.

Now it seems that Ultenic listened with the launch of the new Ultenic U20 Mopper , which not only offers a mopping function, but also has an increased 60kPa suction. This extra power allows the vacuum-mop to clean up dirt from carpets and hardwood floors in a single pass.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

To use its integrated mopping function, the Ultenic U20 Mopper comes with a removable 230ml water tank that cleans up stubborn stains. Users simply detach the mop tank, fill it with water and put it back in the brush head to activate mopping.

(Image credit: Ultenic)

Despite its clever vacuuming and mopping head, the thing that I was most impressed by with the Ultenic U20 Mopper was its Anti-Hair Collector. The upgraded Anti-Hair Collector acts as a scarper to prevent hair from wrapping around the brush head and getting clogged in the dustbin.

It’s a similar concept to Shark’s Anti-Hair Wrap technology which tends to have more of a focus on detangling the brushroll. With the Ultenic U20 Mopper, the de-tangling is focused on both the dustbin and brush head. At 1.5-litres, the dustbin is also more spacious so you shouldn’t have to empty it as much after each clean.

(Image credit: Ultenic)

Another upgrade is its Flexible Bendable Tube. measuring 65cm, the tube of the vacuum folds down to reach underneath furniture like sofas and beds. It uses GreenEye technology to illuminate hidden dirt, and its 7-stage filtration system to keep your vacuum more hygienic.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With up to 60 minutes of battery life, and a touchscreen, self-standing design, the Ultenic U20 Mopper has taken the great features from the U20 and made them better – and added some handy mopping extras.