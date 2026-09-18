Last chance to play the "British Fallout" on Xbox for free – underrated sci-fi adventure is leaving Game Pass soon
You should check out this quaint British action-adventure while you've still got the chance
Quick Summary
Atomfall is one of the games leaving Xbox Game Pass in September, so you only have a couple more weeks to play it as part of your subscription.
You will be getting Minecraft Dungeons II and Gears of War: E-Day though, so they should make up for it.
What do you get if you cross Doctor Who with Fallout – and throw a spot of Clockwork Orange, The Wicker Man and Monty Python in for good measure? Atomfall is a quaint and rather different action-adventure from British developer/publisher Rebellion, and it's well worth a play through.
If you have Xbox Game Pass Premium or Ultimate, you can do so as part of your subscription. But be warned, that will soon change.
The first-person sci-fi game is leaving the platform on 30 September, alongside several other titles, so you only have until then to check it out.
You can currently play it on Xbox consoles, PC and through Xbox Cloud Gaming, but you'll have to pay for a full copy if you want to continue after the end of the month. The same is true with Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Little Nightmares 2 Enhanced Edition, Little Rocket Lab, Sifu, SOPA Tale of the Stolen Potato, Sworn, and Terminull Brigade. So download them now – there's still enough time to play one or two of them through to completion.
In better news, a number of big name games will be heading to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks. They include Dune: Awakening, the single- or multi-player survival game/RPG set in the cinematic Dune universe. That's coming on 22 September, with Well Dweller also being added on the same day.
Mad King Redemption will be available a day later, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will finally be made available to Game Pass Premium members on 25 September.
Minecraft Dungeons II will follow for Ultimate and PC Game Pass members on 29 September, with Gears of War: E-Day arriving for the same subscribers a week later.
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