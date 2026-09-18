Arlo’s new AI detection feature recognises break-ins and fires so you can act quickly

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has added two new AI-powered features to its Secure Early Warning System. Rolling out to subscribers next month, Threat Assessment offers better detection over high-risk situations, while Summary makes quick overviews of your footage.

Arlo has just upgraded its Secure Early Warning System with two new AI-powered features. The new Threat Assessment and Summary features are designed to give its security camera users better updates and context so they can react quicker to threats.

The Arlo Early Warning system was launched last year, and it unlocked a host of AI detection features. Using AI, the Early Warning System detects people, packages, vehicles and animals, and other motions before sending you alerts. It combines real-time threat recognition with deterrence tools, and interactive notifications, so you can take action against threats via your phone’s lock screen.

The new features added to the Arlo Early Warning System include Threat Assessment and Arlo Summary. Threat Assessment builds off its existing detection features, and works to identify urgent and high-risk scenarios. It can detect events like fires, theft, break-ins and armed threats and automatically trigger a response to deter or stop them.

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For example, if Threat Assessment recognises someone trying to break into your home, it can activate your camera’s spotlight or siren in an attempt to deter them. In more serious cases, it can quickly get in contact with emergency services.

(Image credit: Arlo)

Within the Arlo app, Threat Assessment continues to keep you informed with real-time updates as the event goes on. If you have your settings set to ‘do not disturb’, it can break through this to notify you to serious cases.

Arlo Summary is the feature I’m excited about. Similar to Ring’s video summaries and descriptions , Arlo Summary condenses 24 hours of camera footage into a quick, plain-language recap. Not only does this help you make sense of your activity, but it also stops you from having to scroll through every video clip to find what you’re looking for.

The new Threat Assessment and Arlo Summary are available with an Arlo Service Plan and are expected to roll out to subscribers next month. There are now three subscription plans available – Secure, Secure Plus and Secure Pro in the UK and Smart Aware, Smart Secure and Ultra Secure in the US. Prices start at £7.99 / $7.99 a month.