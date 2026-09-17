The Gadget Show podcast – the Top 10 future gadgets

What new gadgets are we looking forward to? In this week's The Gadget Show podcast, we take a look at 10 future gadgets from our Horizon section in the magazine.

T3's Content Director, Marc Chacksfield, chats with Jason and Suzy about retro PDAs, handheld gaming devices, stripped-back 'dumb phones', Nike recovery shoes, Mous x Mercedes AMG roller bags, Sony cinema cameras, and more.

These 10 highly desirable products aren't available in stores just yet, but when they are, you know that we want them all.

Watch the full episode of The Gadget Show Podcast below or watch on YouTube.

10 Future Gadgets You Need to Know About | The Gadget Show Podcast - YouTube Watch On

Your favourite lifestyle tech publication, T3, has partnered with the legendary TV and YouTube sensation that is The Gadget Show.

T3 has celebrated its print magazine's 30th birthday this year, while T3.com continues to grow and reach wider audiences year on year.

Over the coming weeks, we'll be bringing you all the latest news on tech and gaming from Jason Bradbury, Suzi Perry and members of the T3 team.

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What is The Gadget Show?

The Gadget Show launched in 2004 on Channel 5 in the UK and has delivered previews and reviews of the latest gadgets since.

With a range of presenters and formats over the years, the new podcast sees the return of the original duo Jason Bradbury and Suzi Perry in a weekly episode, hosted on its YouTube channel.

It's worth subscribing and liking their weekly videos – and, of course, returning to T3.com to see other members of the team talk over the latest tech with The Gadget Show team.