Nike just made its legendary Alphafly marathon super shoe lighter, bouncier and – somehow – cheaper for its fourth generation

Nike has unveiled the Alphafly 4, the latest generation of its flagship marathon racing shoe, with some big changes.

The sports giant's pinnacle long-distance franchise has been under pressure since Adidas broke the two-hour marathon barrier with its sub-100g Pro Evo 3 shoes.

While the new Alphafly isn't nearly as light as the Pro Evo 3, Nike says it redesigned the running shoes as a complete system to help runners maintain their speed as fatigue starts to take its toll late in a race.

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The numbers are promising: Nike claims the Alphafly 4 delivers 10% more energy return than its predecessor while weighing 5% less in a men's size 8.5, tipping the scales at just 188g.

The biggest changes are underfoot. Nike has redesigned the Alphafly's distinctive Air Zoom units for the first time in the shoe's history, with the new version said to feel softer and quieter while returning more energy.

They work alongside a full-length carbon-fibre Flyplate and a new two-foam setup combining Nike's familiar ZoomX with ZoomX LT, which the brand describes as its lightest responsive cushioning.

Fresh air

Along with reworking the midsole, Nike has introduced another generation of Atomknit.

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The new construction adds open-hole mesh zones to improve ventilation, with integrated midfoot cables locking the foot down as the pace increases.

Perhaps most interestingly, Nike hasn't altered the basic stack considerably in pursuit of those improvements. The Alphafly 4 measures 39 mm at the heel and 31 mm at the forefoot for an 8mm drop.

Nike says much of the development focused on what happens later in the marathon, when fatigue begins altering a runner's mechanics.

According to Emily Farina of the Nike Sport Research Lab, the aim was to create a shoe that lets athletes stay efficient and confident deeper into a race.

The Nike Alphafly 4 costs £254.99 / €279.99 (~$321 / AU$452), making it £30 cheaper in the UK than the £284.99 Alphafly 3 currently listed by Nike.

A limited early release takes place today, 17 September, through Nike, followed by wider availability from 29 October at Nike and selected retailers.