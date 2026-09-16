New PlayStation Pulse headsets coming in time for Christmas, and they're bringing a touch of high-end audio magic too

Quick Summary Sony will introduce two new wireless headsets for PS5 and PS5 Pro later this year. Both feature planar magnetic drivers for greater sound performance, while the higher-end model also sports active noise cancellation and a removable boom mic.

PlayStation only updated its official PS5 headset a couple of years ago, but has now announced a couple of new replacements.

Like the currently-available PlayStation Pulse Elite, the new PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge Wireless Headsets utilise planar magnetic drivers for better sound performance, but they are larger in this generation, so are capable of increased bass response too.

Also changed is the design. Gone is the thick headband of the last and original gen models, replaced by what looks to be a more comfortable alternative. The earcups look more rounded and larger too.

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The cups can also now rotate to allow you to lay each headset flat.

They again connect to your PS5 or PS5 Pro wirelessly via an included PlayStation Link adapter (USB-C in this instance). This enables lossless, ultra low latency streaming. The Link device can also be connected to a PC, Mac or PlayStation Portal, to expand the use of the headset.

Although we don't yet have costing details or exact release information (beyond "holiday season"), the two models will be at two different price points. The entry level option – the Pulse – features four magnets per planar driver (ie. in each ear), has an integrated microphone with AI noise reduction, and a built-in volume control,

The Pulse Edge ups the magnets per driver to eight, includes a hidden/removable boom mic, volume controls, built-in game audio and chat balance control, and active noise cancellation. You also get a carry case with the Edge.

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We should find out more about each of the headsets in the coming weeks, so will update when there are further details – including pre-order information.