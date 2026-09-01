Samsung considers adding Privacy Display tech to monitors, but only if it makes financial sense

Samsung had a productive Gamescom last week, announcing no less than four new gaming monitors for 2027 – each with "world's first" or groundbreaking tech – and showcased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on its stand as a bit of a coup. But there could be even more exciting things yet to come. And not just for gamers.

I managed to catch up with the company's head of its European monitor business, Pepe Dijkstra, during the show, along with the director of product management for TV, AV and sound, Jeremy Demont, and we discussed possible plans for the future.

Samsung's Pepe Dijkstra and Jeremy Demont at Gamescom 2026 (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

One of them is the potential use of Privacy Display technology on monitors.

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Privacy Display is a highlight feature of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. When activated, it restricts anyone other than the owner to see what's on the screen, even for individual windows or apps.

That means interlopers see just a black display or zone and cannot read sensitive information, for example. It's a clever addition that is so far unique to Samsung's flagship phone, at least at this level of complexity. And it's something that could also work with monitors.

That was agreed by Dijkstra, who told me that it could be a technology that would work as well on computer displays. But it all comes down to cost.

Could we see Privacy Display on Samsung monitors

Privacy Display won't really be needed for gaming monitors, but it could be transformative for working spaces. There are some brands who use filters on their displays already, which make it difficult to see the screen at wider viewing angles, but they are a blanket solution. Samsung's tech can target specific areas of the screen, which is on a different level.

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The only issue, as Samsung explained, is that it's a very pricey technology, and organisations and governments might find it beyond their budgets.

To add a Privacy Display to a computer monitor would add an extra element to the production line, one that would require new tooling and processes.

Dijkstra told me that the Canadian government had made enquiries in the past, but it will likely take further and wider interest to make such a major commitment for Samsung. Still, it could happen in the coming years, he explained: "Maybe one day it'll force its way into these spaces," he said.

Let's hope so.

I also spoke with Demont and Dijkstra at Gamescom about the new gaming monitors and Samsung's recent decision to combine the TV and monitor business into one, which benefit both categories with shared technologies and visions. That extended interview will follow in the coming days.