The Samsung Galaxy S27 family appears in a swarm of leaked renders, including the new Pro model

Quick summary Renders for Samsung's future Galaxy S27 phones have been shared online, showing us what the 2027 phones could look like. The leak also lets us look at the new Pro model, thought to replace the Plus with a higher specification.

Samsung's future phones are spewing out of the internet for all to see. Following an original set of schematic leaks, we now have renders for Samsung's 2027 flagship phones that make up the Galaxy S27 family.

This started with the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The schematics from that leak showed a markedly different approach for Samsung, abandoning the design language first established with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and moving to something that looks more like the iPhone 17 Pro.

Now with renders from Android Headlines, we have a more substantial set of visuals to digest. That reinforces the copycat design and the camera island - which Samsung had mostly moved away form after S21 Ultra - returns in force across the entire top section of the phone.

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We have a set of measurements to add to the picture at 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm, which is barely distinguishable from the current device. One result of the redesign on the rear is that the camera looks diminished.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra render (Image credit: Android Headlines)

We'd already heard that Samsung planned to drop one of its telephoto cameras, which accounts for having fewer lenses, but when most "ultra" phones attempt to make the camera look as big as possible, Samsung looks more discreet.

This design isn't limited to the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra either. Thanks to a second set of renders from Android Headlines, we have images for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro. This is a new addition to the line-up of Samsung devices and could allow Samsung to offer the Ultra experience but in a slightly cheaper device, which will be welcomed in the current phone-pricing crisis.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is thought to differentiate itself from the Ultra by dropping support for the S Pen. Samsung's stylus is a hangover from the Galaxy Note series and while loved by some vocal users, it's been taking up space for many people who never use it - and the Pro could solve that problem.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro render (Image credit: Android Headlines)

However, the Pro is thought to be smaller, measuring 154.06 x 73.77 x 7.95mm. That sees it equipped with a 6.6-inch display, rather than the 6.9-inch of the Ultra. The camera is expected to be the same - it could be hugely popular.

Finally, there's the regular Galaxy S27. Now this is a phone that feels unloved. According to the images from Android Headlines, it's going to look exactly the same as the Galaxy S26. It's said to keep the 6.3-inch display and basically be exactly the same size.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Why might Samsung keep it the same? For the same reasons Apple does: if the phone is the same, there are minimal development costs and minimal costs involved in changing the machining.

But there's another good reason for keeping the base model the same - for those looking for something new and exciting, they'll be drawn to the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, which could help attract users to a phone at a higher price point.

The design of the UItra (and Pro) is proving controversial and comments on forums like Reddit is generally negative, so this could be a really interesting set of phones for Samsung if these designs are accurate.

We're not expecting the launch of the Galaxy S27 family until February 2027.