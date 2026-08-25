Quick Summary Samsung is reportedly looking to release a special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but it's not yet clear who the collaboration will be with. It's heavily tipped to be Thom Browne, following previous partnerships with the fashion brand.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has been well received, invigorating the folding phone segment with something that feels a little fresher. It's also better suited to large screen use than previous folding phones that were often square.

To keep momentum going, it seems that Samsung is looking to produce a special edition of the phone with a collaboration. That's nothing new, as Samsung has had a number of partners in the past – the most likely for the Z Fold 8 being Thom Browne.

That usually sees a special colourway for the phone, using Thom Browne's signature stripe, with the theme running from the phone's design to the packaging and bespoke wallpapers.

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The details come from Lanzuk on the Naver Blog (via Notebookcheck), but the details are scarce, merely saying that Samsung has plans for a special edition. The last special edition with Thom Browne was on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it's easy to see why brands would be eager to be involved with the new model.

Why is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 different?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 switched the aspect of the internal display to make for a wider folding phone, which is much better for content. In portrait, it's great for reading, whether that's websites or documents, while in landscape it's better suited to movies and TV thanks to the 4:3 aspect.

Samsung's previous book-style folding phones had an aspect that was closer to 1:1 on the inside – square – so offered no real advantage when moving between landscape and portrait. It just offered a larger screen, without any real application for that space.

The downside of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is that the 5.5-inch external display is a little wide, meaning that it can be hard to navigate if you're trying to reach the far corner, for example, while its shorter stature means that when the keyboard is open there's less space to do anything.

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But aside from those minor usability considerations, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 seems to have got off to a strong start with a bump in the pre-orders for the device. That's likely to be what Samsung wants to capitalise on with a special edition.

Increased competition is expected soon, with Apple thought to be launching its own, similarly-shaped folding phone in September, with Xiaomi also expected to launch a wider fold model in the form of the Xiaomi 18 Fold.