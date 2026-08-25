A new Xbox handheld just broke cover – OLED, Z2 Extreme, and pre-orders now open

Quick Summary Asus and Microsoft have collaborated on an upgraded version of the Xbox Ally X – the Xbox Ally X20. Its biggest enhancement is a new 7.4-inch OLED display, and you can pre-order the handheld now.

It's been no secret that an upgraded version of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X was on its way, but we finally have more details.

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 runs on the same Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme CPU but swaps the display for a 7.4-inch Full HD OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pre-orders are now open for a release date of 15 October 2026, and the handheld starts at £1,299 in the UK, $1,299 in the States..

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Like the previous model, there's 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM on board, along with 1TB of SSD storage. The display supports HDR, Freesync Premium Pro, and is covered by Gorilla Glass for scratch protection.

(Image credit: Asus)

It runs on Windows 11, of course, with the Xbox Mode front-end, and should be very capable with games on its own screen and when outputted to an external TV or display.

You can order the ROG Xbox Ally X20 as a standalone handheld or in a bundle, with a collection including a Dbrand Killswitch case, custom Pelican case, and the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. That set is also available to pre-order for the princely sum of £2,299 / $2,499.

The glasses are also available to order separately.

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We said that the standard Xbox Ally X is a "portable beast" when we reviewed it last year, and that should be the case again here. However, its price was already mighty, even before the RAM and component crisis hit its hardest.

You can get the previous model for £849.99 in the UK, $999.99 in the US, so you are paying a considerable, additional premium for the new OLED panel.

The announcement was made ahead of Gamescom starting in Germany this week, where T3 will be attending to bring you more news from Europe's biggest video games show. Make sure you check the site daily to keep up with the latest.