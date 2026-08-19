The Android gravy train is over! Google starts to roll out new app sideloading restrictions – here's why that's a good thing

Quick summary Google is putting into place advanced protections for Android devices through app, developer and app store verification. As part of the process, a new "advanced flow" has been created for advanced users who still want to install apps from unverified developers.

Google is in the process of making changes to sideloading on Android with the aim of improving user security, while maintaining freedom of choice.

That sees verification of developers, apps, additional app stores, as well as a process for installation of apps from unverified developers. The latter, called advanced flow, is designed to maintain the freedoms of experienced users to install whatever they like on their phone.

The changes have come about for a couple of reasons. First, "sideloading" (where an app is installed directly on the device rather than from Google Play) is a route used by hackers and those with malicious aims, like scammers. Second, verifying additional app stores see compliance with the fallout from the Epic Games anti-trust case.

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Using a post on Reddit, Google has explained the timeline for the changes and what the sideloading restrictions will mean.

How Android sideloading is changing

While millions of apps have already been verified (through Google Play and some outside Google Play), additional verifications are coming through the Honor App Market, Oppo App Market, Samsung's Galaxy Store, Palm Store, V-Appstore and GetApps.

This step will first happen in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, before spreading to global coverage in 2027. That will mean that installation of apps from verified developers and app stores will all be covered and shouldn't result in any changes for Android users.

The final step – which is the process that starts today – is the installation process for unverified developers. The aim here is a break the cycle of coercion, so a scammer can't (for example) phone you, say that your bank account is compromised, and tell you to install a remote control app, which they then use to take over your phone.

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Instead, the "advanced flow" is a 24-hour process, giving some cooling off time that allows you to reevaluate that installation. It might just be an app that a friend developed that's totally fine, it might be that the break makes you realise you're being scammed.

Anyway, the process for the advanced flow is:

In Developer Options, select "Apps from unverified developers".

Toggle on "Allow apps from unverified developers".

You'll be asked if someone is telling you to do this.

Restart your phone, which cuts off any remote access or callers.

Wait 24 hours, then return to "Apps from unverified developers".

Choose whether to turn the setting on for 7 days or permanently.

(Image credit: Google)

These steps include a number of breaks to protect users so they aren't coerced into installing an unverified app on their device. The restart, the 24-hour break and the warning message take steps to highlight that installing an unverified app could be a risky process.

It's a one-time process, however, so if you're regularly installing apps from unverified developers, you don't have to constantly wait. However, if you are doing that (and enjoying one of the freedoms that Android has always been known for) then you're perhaps less likely to fall for a scam where someone else makes you install a malicious app.

The advanced flow will arrive as a gradual roll-out with an additional system service on your phone called Android Developer Verifier, which I found has already updated on my recent Android devices.

The result of Google's changes should mean that it's harder for tricksters to take over your phone, advanced users still have the freedoms they want, while regular users will just be able to get on with using their phone as normal.

The additional protections through the support of third-party app stores should provide the peace of mind that using those app stores is safe.