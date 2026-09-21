Clicks' spiritual successor to the BlackBerry gets a release date and surprise upgrades – including more RAM

Quick Summary The Clicks Communicator will finally start to ship in December this year. And those who pre-ordered the phone will be pleased to learn that it's coming with two significant upgrades. There will now be 12GB of RAM and a larger battery inside.

Clicks' quest to bring a BlackBerry-style Android phone back to market is finally reaching its end. The company has announced that pre-orders of the Clicks Communicator will start to ship this December.

In addition, customers will be getting a couple of surprise upgrades, with more RAM and a bigger battery promised for the production model.

First revealed in January, the Communicator is the first phone from Clicks – a company that has previously made QWERTY keyboards for iPhone and Pixel devices. Its cases have been critically acclaimed by those looking for a BlackBerry-like experience on their existing handsets. The Communicator takes that to another level.

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Running Android 17, it's a reasonably priced device with a full keyboard, 4.03-inch AMOLED display and everything you'd need from a modern smartphone. It even comes with Qi2 wireless charging, including MagSafe compatibility.

There are two cameras – 50-megapixel on the rear, 24-megapixel on the front. And you get 256GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card slot capable of expanding that by a further 2TB.

What upgrades are coming with the Clicks Communicator?

What's changed since it was first offered for pre-order is that the RAM has been expanded to 12GB (over an original 8GB). You also get a battery bump from 4,000mAh to 4,350mAh, which could help you eke out a bit more use during the day.

However, Clicks has kept the early bird pre-order price the same... for now. You can still secure your Clicks Communicator in Smoke, Onyx or Clover colourways for $499 / £371.21. That'll rise to $649 / £493 from 1 October though, so you'll have to be quick.

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The company has also announced that it is partnering with Dbrand for official accessories. There's an MNML (minimalist) case in the same colours as the phone, plus a Prism Screen Protector that clips on the front when not in use.

The cases cost $39 each, which the screen protector is $34.95.