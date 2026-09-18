Samsung sees unexpected boom from iPhone Duo launch

Quick summary Samsung has seen a 10% increase in sales for its folding phone immediately following the announcement of the iPhone Duo. It's thought that customers were waiting to see what Apple presented before making a buying decision.

The announcement of the iPhone Duo has bought folding phones into the public consciousness in a way that's escaped the segment previously. That's the Apple effect, because people now care that folding phones exist, whereas previously, they didn't.

Apple's launch hasn't happened in a vacuum, with the impact of the announcement reaching wider than anyone expected, leading to a surprising reaction. That's right, Samsung has sold more folding phones as a result.

According to ETNews, Samsung saw an immediate uplift of 10% in domestic sales (that's in Korea), an unexpected boon for the company.

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It's believed that some had been holding off to see what Apple offered before making a buying decision. Factors like price and availability surely factor, while there's the suggestion that weight and thickness could also play a part.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 is 201g and 4.5mm thick (when open), while Apple's device is 254g and 5.2mm thick. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at £1699, while the Apple device is £1999, so it's easy to call out those differences.

Samsung has been enjoying bumper sales thanks to the introduction of the new format of device, with the wider folding phone seen as a better option than the taller format found in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

While the Ultra remains the more powerful device, the decision isn't about power - it's about novelty and the fact that the interior display appears to be more useful, better suited to watching movies or reading books.

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Apple isn't short of interesting features on the iPhone Duo, with the screen finish being the most talked about. Apple didn't follow the pack here, instead using a matte finish, avoiding the plastic film that sits on the surface of most rival devices.

Reducing the reflectivity of the screen helps to damp down on the telltale reflections that sit either side of the crease, so even though the crease is still there, it's visibly less obvious. The overall reduction in reflections is also great on a larger display and although the Duo hasn't yet been reviewed, there are high hopes for its performance.

It looks like folding phones are having their moment: there are more options than ever, with more to come. Exactly how that will affect the sales of traditional devices - like the iPhone 18 Pro Max - and if there will be significant drift from Android to Apple, remains to be seen.