Philips Hue just gave its Bridge Pro an unexpected price hike – and people are surprised

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has increased the price of its Bridge Pro in the UK, US and Europe to around 40% more than its original launch price. Other products have been affected, including Hue Essential bulbs, Hue Flux and the Hue OmniGlow strip.

Philips Hue has just given its Bridge Pro smart home hub an unexpected price hike. The Philips Hue Bridge Pro and other bulbs and strips from its smart light collection have also been affected, and it’s taken a lot of people by surprise.

September 2026 has been a big month for Philips Hue. At IFA, the brand announced a new range of lighting , including Signe, Festavia and Play lights, as well as new Play Screen Sync and a slimmer 4K HDMI sync box. That’s not all though, as Philips Hue also announced software updates and an unexpected Nanoleaf partnership.

But this latest announcement definitely isn’t as exciting as its new product launches. Instead, Philips Hue products that were only just launched in 2025 have been given some surprisingly high price increases, with the five-star Philips Hue Bridge Pro receiving the biggest hike.

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Previously, the Philips Hue Bridge Pro was priced at £79.99 in the UK, $99.99 in the US and €89.99 in Europe. In March this year, the Philips Hue Bridge Pro was given a €10 increase in select European countries, taking it to €99.99 – but that’s nothing compared to the newer prices.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Now in the UK, the Philips Hue Bridge Pro is £129.99. It now costs $139.99 in the US and €149.99 in Europe. This is roughly a 40% increase. The price changes actually rolled out in August, although shoppers have only recently started noticing.

Philips Hue didn’t actually announce the price change, either, so it’s unclear why this increase has happened, especially on newer products from last year. Some sources have speculated that it's due to the global components shortage that’s affected many tech manufacturers – and smart home brands apparently.

It’s not just the Philips Hue Bridge Pro that’s been impacted. As spotted by HueBlog , the 4-pack Hue Essential bulbs, the Hue Flux and the Hue OmniGlow strip have also had their prices increased. Compared to the Bridge Pro, though, it’s not as extreme of an increase, with the Hue Essential bulbs now costing €69.99 compared to the original €59.99.

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We gave the Philips Hue Bridge Pro five stars in our review, and found it to be an essential upgrade for Hue users. If you have lots of Philips Hue lights , the Bridge Pro is a necessity, but if you have smaller set-ups, it’s not entirely necessary, so the price hike won’t impact you.

For more advanced lighting systems, you may have to bite the bullet and get the Bridge Pro – or wait until a sale.