QUICK SUMMARY IKEA's new Dubbelkisel driver is now on sale in parts of Europe, bringing Matter support and wireless controls to the company's integrated lighting. It's available now in countries including the Netherlands and Germany, where it costs between €18 and €22. IKEA has yet to confirm when it will launch in other markets, including the UK and US.

IKEA's Dubbelkisel driver for wireless control has quietly gone on sale in several European countries, designed add smart controls to IKEA's integrated lighting. The device first leaked earlier this year after it was spotted in the Thread database, so it's taken nearly seven months to finally arrive.

The new smart driver is designed to make IKEA's standard integrated lighting remotely controllable, which could be particularly useful for light strips installed underneath kitchen cabinets or along bookshelves. Once connected, users can switch their lights on and off and adjust the brightness via the IKEA Home smart app.

It's available now in countries including the Netherlands and Germany, where it costs between €18 and €22. IKEA has yet to confirm when it will launch in the UK and US, but we'll update you when we know more.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

The Dubbelkisel works with IKEA's Dirigera Hub and is also compatible with the brand's Bilresa smart remote. It supports Matter, too, meaning compatible IKEA lighting should be able to work with a wider range of smart home ecosystems.

It's also arrived just days after IKEA's first-ever smart radiator thermostat, which recently appeared on the retailer's Swedish website. It could be a sign that IKEA has more smart home products on the way, particularly given that the company unveiled 21 new smart home products at once last November.

IKEA Trådfri Driver (Image credit: Ikea)

The driver has a maximum power output of 30W and up to 90% efficiency under high load. It has a slim, rectangular white plastic body measuring 205 x 55 x 18mm, whilst two built-in hooks allow it to be mounted underneath a cabinet or on a wall.

It appears to be a newer version of IKEA's existing Trådfri Driver for wireless control, which also adds smart controls to the company's integrated lighting but doesn't offer Matter compatibility.