Foldable and modular, the Cubivan camping system turns your van into a full camper with kitchen

Quick Summary Cubivan’s Camping System slides out of the back of a van and unfolds into a standing-height living space with a kitchen and wet bathroom. A separate rooftop module provides a four-walled double bedroom, with the whole system due to launch in 2027.

I love a good campervan conversion, but there’s always a compromise. You either sacrifice most of the van’s everyday practicality or end up with something that costs a small fortune and spends most of its life sitting on the drive. The Cubivan Camping System offers a third option, make the entire camper fold away.

The system slides out of the back of the van like a conventional camper module, but that’s where the conventional bit ends. The upper and lower sections then expand down towards the ground, creating a hard-sided room with around 1.9m of standing height.

Inside, there’s a proper kitchen with a stove and sink, while a fridge sits in the adjacent section. There’s also a wet bathroom, with a portable toilet sliding out from a lower cabinet and a shower fitting into the same compact space.

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The clever part is that the kitchen can rotate into the van, freeing up the floor area when you actually need to use the bathroom.

And because this is a hard-sided structure rather than a fabric tent, it should feel much more like a tiny room than an elaborate camping awning.

(Image credit: Cubivan)

The really bonkers bit is what happens above your head. Rather than trying to squeeze a bed into the already-packed van, Cubivan puts the sleeping space on the roof. Its separate hard-shell module folds flat while you're driving, then expands at the campsite into a four-walled bedroom with a huge 200 x 200cm mattress.

That means a relatively small van can effectively gain a kitchen, bathroom and super-king-sized bedroom without permanently losing all of its interior space.

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The system is designed for vans including the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, Ford Tourneo Custom, Volkswagen Caravelle and Mercedes Vito.

Better still, the kitchen and bathroom module can be removed after a trip, allowing the van to return to normal passenger or load-carrying duties.

There is, inevitably, a catch. This isn't going to be cheap. Cubivan says the complete system is planned to launch in 2027 for between €22,000 and €25,000, while the kitchen/bathroom module and rooftop section will also be available separately.

And while the system looks impressively clever, all those folding, sliding and swivelling components introduce considerably more complexity than a basic camper box.

Still, I can see the appeal. You get something approaching a full campervan when you want it, without necessarily having to own a full campervan all year round. Now if someone could just make it a little cheaper...