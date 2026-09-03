Brompton teamed up with one of Japan’s coolest outdoor brands to turn its rugged folding bike into a seriously desirable adventure machine

The Brompton G Line was already the folding bike in its range most likely to tempt riders off the beaten path, but its latest collaboration pushes the adventure angle much further.

The British bike maker has teamed up with cult Japanese outdoor label and wander for a limited-edition collection built around a specially finished G Line, accompanied by matching luggage, technical outerwear and accessories.

Founded by designers Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori in 2011, and wander has developed a sizeable following for clothing that sits somewhere between hiking equipment and contemporary Japanese fashion.

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(Image credit: Brompton)

For the collaboration, the G Line gets a textured metallic grey finish alongside flashes of bright yellow anodised hardware, reflective detailing and exclusive co-branding.

Cream-coloured contact points provide contrast against the darker frame, while and wander’s triangular branding appears across the bike, including on the frame and saddle.

A Brompton built for disappearing for the weekend

Brompton and and wander have developed a matching backpack that attaches directly to the front of the bike.

It's made from water-resistant ECOPAK fabric and features the Japanese brand’s familiar reflective detailing.

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(Image credit: Brompton)

The collection also includes a smaller 3-litre roll-top pouch made from abrasion-resistant ECOPAK EPLX400.

You can attach it to the handlebars or saddle loops with Velcro straps and convert it into a cross-body bag with a removable shoulder strap.

The accompanying clothing is arguably what makes the collaboration feel like what you would call a "complete outdoor system."

A lightweight windbreaker uses water-repellent ripstop material and features an extended rear for coverage while riding, and the matching relaxed-fit wind trousers add reflective fabric, adjustable hems and a packable construction.

A collaborative cotton T-shirt, meanwhile, combines reflective ripstop chest pockets with Brompton x and wander graphics.

(Image credit: Brompton)

Speaking about the partnership, and wander founder Keita Ikeuchi said Brompton stood apart from bicycle companies focused primarily on going “faster” or “further”, pointing instead to the flexibility created by its folding design.

The Brompton x and wander G Line bike, backpack, pouch and cap will be available from 10 September through Brompton and selected retailers worldwide.

The wider apparel collection will be sold separately through selected and wander stores and stockists.