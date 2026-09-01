YETI’s new limited-edition range brings textile-inspired finishes and an earthy new palette to its drinkware, coolers and bags

YETI is no stranger to giving its rugged outdoor gear a seasonal colour refresh, but its latest collection goes far beyond simply coating another Rambler in a new shade.

The new Riverhead Collection takes inspiration from coastal communities and spreads an appropriately autumnal palette across drinkware, coolers, bags and accessories.

There are 40 products listed as part of the collection on YETI’s US website, with Riverhead Red and Riverhead Green joined by combinations of Aspen, Pampa and Wild Vine.

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Select Rambler cups, tumblers and bottles have been given a new textured, herringbone-style finish that makes the normally industrial-looking stainless steel vessels appear almost as though they have been wrapped in tweed.

(Image credit: YETI)

YETI describes the treatment on its bottles as a digitally printed design, which means you still get the familiar 18/8 stainless-steel construction, double-wall vacuum insulation and dishwasher-friendly build underneath.

The effect is particularly convincing in Riverhead Red, which turns the Rambler 16oz Stackable Cup into something that looks more at home beside a wool coat than a campsite.

The same treatment appears across bottles, tumblers, lowballs and Colster can coolers, with the 16oz Stackable Cup priced at $33 and the 20oz Tumbler at $40 in the US.

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Beyond the weave

YETI has carried the same colours over to some of its bigger outdoor gear, where the combination of creamy Aspen, muted Pampa green, and dark Wild Vine burgundy works particularly well.

The Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, for example, gets the three-tone treatment, while the Daytrip 14L Insulated Tote Bag combines a pale body with contrasting trim and base.

YETI is specifically promoting the latter as part of the limited-edition Riverhead release.

(Image credit: YETI)

There’s also a matching Camino 35 Carryall Tote, which might be the best example of how well the palette translates beyond drinkware.

Its predominantly off-white body is finished with green handles and burgundy along the bottom, making one of YETI’s famously utilitarian bags look surprisingly sophisticated.

Other pieces include Daytrip food storage, SideKick waterproof gear cases and various accessories.

The Riverhead Collection is available now at YETI US, with prices starting at $30 for several pieces of textured drinkware and rising to $200 for the Roadie 15 Hard Cooler.

At the time of writing, Riverhead does not appear to have launched on YETI’s UK website, so UK pricing and availability are still to be confirmed.